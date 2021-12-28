New Year's Eve is “starting to look particularly wet,” according to the National Weather Service as two weather systems are expected to bring cooler weather, rain and snowy conditions to the Tucson area this week.
Periods of valley rain and scattered mountain snow in higher elevations are expected throughout the week, with the best chance for showers in the Green Valley and Sahuarita areas Thursday night through Saturday morning. Rain chances during that period range from 80 percent to 100 percent.
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to high 50s most of the week, with nightly lows approaching freezing in metro Tucson.
According to NWS, the incoming weather systems should be efficient precipitation producers with significant snow accumulations.
Around three to eight inches of snow is possible in the Sky Islands mountain ranges north and east of Tucson, and up to a foot of snow is expected in elevations above 8,000 feet across central and northern Arizona.
Rain in the lower regions is also expected to push monthly perception totals near or above average for the Tucson region, said Jeremy Michael, a meteorologist with NWS Tucson.
The Tucson area has seen 0.71 inches of rain in December, which is below the average of 0.96 inches for the month, Michael said. Through the weekend, however, valley locations could see anywhere from 0.5 to 1.25 inches of rain, putting some areas slightly above normal rainfall.
The biggest storms are expected to roll in Thursday evening and last through Friday, with most rain activity clearing up by Saturday morning, he said.
But as storms exit the area over the weekend, the colder air may be enough to cause one of the most widespread freezes of the season early next week.
Lower desert areas will likely experience freezing and sub-freezing temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning as skies clear.
“Sunday morning is the coldest day, and we’ll have what we consider to be the ‘hard freeze,’ where temperatures get down to 28 degrees or below,” Michael said.
Before the colder air hits, there are some steps you can take.
“Be mindful that temperatures like this, if you still have gardens or any sensitive plants, will start to impact those. Cover or bring inside anything you need to keep protected. And especially as we get down into the 20s, if you have exposed pipes or irrigation, remember that those can burst and cause problems,” Michael said.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday for areas of the White Mountains and Sky Islands. Those working or hiking in higher elevations are advised to prepare for sudden winter conditions and slick roads.
For up-to-date weather related road conditions, call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Road Condition Hotline at 520-547-7510.