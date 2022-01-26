The GVR Board voted behind closed doors Wednesday not to sustain a complaint against its vice president lodged by a member who said she was mistreated at a meeting Jan. 6.
An attorney who investigated the complaint against Nina Campfield had called it valid and said her behavior was discourteous and unprofessional.
That was one of three complaints — two against President Mike Zelenak and one against Campfield — that the board voted not to sustain.
Jodie Walker, who made the claims against Zelenak and Campfield, said the president looked on and did nothing as Campfield ordered her from a Bylaws Subcommittee meeting. Attorney Justin Pierce recommended no action be taken against Zelenak, saying he did not have “an affirmative duty under the Code (of Conduct) to step in.”
A third complaint lodged by a GVR member alleged Zelenak tried to intervene with the attorney in the investigation by reaching out to him. That also was not sustained.
Walker was misunderstood to have used an ethnic slur during the Jan. 6 meeting. It was quickly determined she did not.
After Secretary Ted Boyett announced the board’s position on the complaints, Zelenak gave the floor to Campfield, who read aloud a statement directed to Walker.
“I apparently misunderstood something you said as an ethnic slur. As I did at the meeting, I again offer my sincere apology to you and to anyone else who was affected by any such misunderstanding,” Campfield said.
“The complaint said that you felt attacked for no reason,” Campfield continued. “I hope you understand I also felt attacked. Please know that I am very sensitive to language used to incite anti-Semitic hatred and violence against the Jewish people. Such ethnic hatred has no place in America, much less Green Valley and GVR.”
Following the meeting, Walker told Green Valley News that she felt Campfield’s apology implied Walker was at fault.
Green Valley News had not named Walker in news stories because she was potentially a victim. Campfield named Walker in her statement during the Jan. 26 meeting, the first time it was disclosed publicly. After the meeting, Walker made the choice to come forward and identify herself publicly.
“In the statement she made, (Campfield) justified her actions,” Walker said. “It was a justification to have a knee-jerk reaction. The GVR members see through it and they’re sick of it.”
Campfield found little support on social media and in the Letters to the Editor in the Green Valley News, with several people recalling previous incidents of what they called inappropriate behavior.
Campfield said she sent her statement to Walker Wednesday morning. Walker said she had not received anything prior to the meeting.
“She made herself look like the victim. I was the victim,” Walker said.
The board made the decision in executive session and did not disclose the vote breakdown.
GVR CEO Scott Somers told the Green Valley News after the meeting that staff will prepare an official statement on the matter by Thursday.
Pierce, the attorney, recommended that the “Board and perhaps all GVR subcommittees might benefit from training on how to properly conduct meetings.” The board has not publicly discussed that recommendation.