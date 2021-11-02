Burton Tingle says teaching and coaching high school sports is a calling from God.
“I can still remember when I felt a message from Him,” he said. “I was a sophomore in high school, sitting in the gym and I felt a message from God — ‘This is what I want you to do.’ It was before I determined mathematics but I knew I wanted to coach and I thought that He sent me the message.”
Tingle, 77, carried out that lifelong calling for education at Sahuarita Unified School District where he taught math at Sahuarita High School for more than 40 years.
This year, he’s celebrating 50 years of coaching, a role he is still active in as an assistant football coach for the Mustangs.
“I enjoy the kids way more than the game itself,” he said. “I like the game. It's a neat game, but I really just like being around the kids.”
Current and former students, SUSD staff and the community are celebrating his legacy as a coach and teacher. The SHS football game on Sept. 24 — played on a field named for him in 2008 — was dedicated to his 50 years in high school sports.
“It was tremendous, majestic and I’m deeply gratified that they would do that,” he said.
From farm to classroom
Burt Tingle grew up a cowboy. He was raised on a small ranch in western New Mexico 30 miles from the nearest town before moving to Arizona when he was 12. His family didn’t have electricity until he was in third grade.
They raised their own cattle and his father taught him young about the rules of the ranch and life.
“My dad was kind of an expert on cattle,” he said. “I remember one morning when I went out and we had some young heifers we owned that were having calves.”
His dad asked if he had found the cow giving birth, then asked his son if his horse had seen her.
“I knew better than to tell my daddy, ‘He didn't tell me if he did.’ I wouldn't tell that to my dad,” he said. "‘Well, watch his ears and his head.’ The horses can't see much better but they can hear better. And, so I learned that from him. Your horse might tell you. As I went on and did more ranching and cowboying, I started watching my horses' ears.”
Tingle still likes horses. He’s got four that get full roam of his property where he’s lived over 40 years in Sahuarita Heights.
Mathematics
Tingle has taught advanced math for most of his teaching career and holds a reverence for it.
“I was never bored teaching math, it's a beautiful, beautiful subject,” he said. "I used to tell the students, I said in math I can look you in the eyeball and say you are just wrong, wrong, wrong. In math you can do that."
He still recalls the moment he became interested in numbers.
“I learned to count early, and I could do math before I started school...my mother had been to college for two years,” he said. “First thing I remember were two-column geometry proofs. I wrote those two columns and I said, ‘Hey, I proved that. I wrote the statement and gave a reason. I proved that it's true. Hey, I like that.’ I can remember being fascinated by that.”
Though Tingle had the passion and skill for math, he originally planned to become a social studies teacher, inspired by a teacher and coach at his high school who prompted him to change his focus.
“My high school basketball coach was a man I truly, truly admired and I told him one day, ‘Coach Taylor, I want to be a social studies teacher like you are and become a coach and hopefully I'll be someone like you,’” Tingle said. “He said, ‘Don't do that,’ and I said 'Why?’ He told me social studies teachers are a dime a dozen. ‘Why don't you get a degree in math because you are pretty smart in math,’ and I said, well, OK. That was basically good information.”
SUSD
He graduated from Willcox High School in 1962 and went on to study at Arizona State College, now Northern Arizona University. He was in the first group to graduate from NAU in 1966 under its new name.
He taught at Buckeye Union High School in the Phoenix area for five years before earning his master's degree in 1971. The assistant principal at SHS had worked with him at Buckeye and requested he come to Sahuarita.
Tingle said the town was a different place in 1971, when he began his first year of teaching at the district.
“Now at that time in the 1960s, '70s, the Sahuarita area, Arivaca area, was a hippie-type of place,” he said. “They knew my reputation for discipline in the classroom. I don't put up with foolishness in the classroom. The first day of school I always wore a black suit and a red tie; that's a symbol of power and authority.”
Tingle expected his students to focus. No profanity. No taking the Lord’s name in vain. Rules followed.
“One of things I always tried to abide by was with the rules even though I disagreed with some,” he said.
Once the classroom rules were set, Tingle always took the time to help students and answer questions. He wanted them to succeed.
Wrightson Ridge teacher Sara Mora said Tingle was one of her favorite teachers. She took almost all her math classes with him.
“He made me feel like I could handle the challenge of the higher math classes,” she said. “He always had a sly-dog trick that would help you solve the math problems. Because he loved math, it made you as a student enjoy math. I remember him saying math is so cool.”
She fondly remembers his collection of Eeyores, which inspired ideas of her own as an elementary teacher.
“Students would give him different Eeyores through the years and it was funny to see him pull them out of his desk,” she said. “He also had silly neck ties that he would wear. My favorite was, 'Math makes me Tingle.' So throughout the years as a teacher, I tried to have a thing. And I've finally settled on pineapples.”
Here's the coach
Tingle started coaching shortly after he began teaching at SHS, brought on again for his discipline.
He has coached multiple sports over the years including basketball, cross country and tennis, but his favorite is football.
Coach Tingle was known for leading prayer before the game and other pre-game rituals like poems, motivational speeches and the Friday night chant.
“I’d say, 'What’s tonight?' They would say, ‘Friday night, Friday night!’ I'd bounce my feet around and say ‘breakdown’ and they would say ‘Friday night.’”
“I told them as the season began this is a special Friday night, every Friday night is going to be special,” he said. “And I would tell them when the season ends most of you are never going to play another football game.”
Recently, a player asked him to pray, though the tradition has not been steady the last few years.
“During this football season, on the second game, one of the kids said, ‘Coach, will you pray with me before the game’. Next week he said, ‘There's more of us.’ Now I think everyone on the team comes. I've been praying my whole life. I used to pray when I was head coach and sometimes assistant. I would guess some of their friends, father or mother asked, ‘Does Coach Tingle still pray for you?’”
A number of his former athletes went on to follow in his footsteps and become coaches for the district.
Sahuarita’s Fanning family has multiple generations of athletes influenced by Tingle.
Steve Fanning is assistant softball coach at SHS and said he got to play for Coach Tingle and coach beside him.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the countless hours he spent not only teaching math, football and basketball, but teaching kids to be better people,” he said. “Coaching is great but when you teach life lessons like Coach Tingle...there are just none better than Coach Tingle.”
Fanning met him in 1985, when Tingle was his JV coach. He also had a geometry class with him. His two older brothers had played for him by then.
“He was a very good coach and, believe it or not, he was pretty intense,” Fanning said. “Some of my fondest memories are when we would run wind sprints and the coach would jump in and he would whip every single one of us. You think you're a good athlete and then you go up against him.”
Fanning remembers his patience and pregame pep talks. He and his three brothers learned a lot more than how to be a coach from Tingle.
“As a competitor myself, a bit of a hot head, he was definitely a calming influence on me and my brother,” he said. “Coach Tingle makes you want to be a better person and he lives his life the way he teaches.”
In 2020, COVID-19 was a challenge for the team, and Tingle said one of the hardest things to see was parents unable to attend games, because parents’ passion for their athletes is immense. He saw the passion of coaches and players, too.
“Passion is one of the things I believe in,” he said. “For the contest itself, not just to win but to do the best that you can do and be passionate about the game.”
Tingle's legacy
Tingle’s lessons and style stuck with students even after they left high school.
In 2008, a group of football players got the district to name the field in his honor. He had coached some of their fathers. When the group approached the school board, they were told the field could only be named for a person who was no longer alive.
“They left the meeting, didn't say anything, didn't raise Cain, but came to the next school board meeting with a petition that had 1,640 signatures on it from people in the community that said they approved of it and wanted to have it done,” he said. “I’m honored they did it the right way; that's the way I taught them. Whether I like them or not, rules are the rules.”
Years later, a former student would surprise him with a GoFundMe check for a trip to Israel with one of his daughters. Many members of his Green Valley Baptist Church and the community donated to the cause.
But for Tingle, what has meant the most in his career has been seeing his students and athletes do well.
“Some of the times I am proud of are when I know students have completed an educational degree,” he said. “To try and have an influence on the kids for discipline, for kindness, things like that, that's really important to me.”
The small things
For years, Tingle told his seniors if they went to the college, they had to come back or call to tell them if they were prepared.
“If you don't do that by Christmas time, the year after you graduate, then I'm going to change your grade in math to an 'F' and you will have to re-enroll and do it again,” he said. “For a good many years there were kids who always came in.”
He remembers those last nights of football for seniors, kneeling on the field as they cried; all the graduation ceremonies (he has only missed three and was the speaker at four); watching former students have their own children and then teaching them, too.
He saw the town change. He used to tell the athletes to run from the fence to Pima Mine Road. Only way they could do it now would be to walk on top of houses.
He saw the times change. In his first or second year he had a student from Arivaca who wanted to play on the team but had no birth certificate.
“(His mother) said, ‘Well, he was born in a teepee in Arivaca and we were not into that kind of thing,'” Tingle said.
He saw education evolve, too, from how classrooms are set up to the way subjects are taught. Ultimately, the lessons he wanted to impart most were not about the field or classroom, but life.
Over the years, Tingle has attended the funerals of family members of former and current students, sometimes the funerals of students themselves.
During one service, a former student asked, “Coach, you remember one of the things you taught us while playing football? You taught us to take care of the little things,’” Tingle recalled. "‘You taught us when you were teaching and coaching to take care of the little things. Guess what, that's the way I’m raising my kids now.’ It is beautiful."
Tingle retired from teaching in 2014, though he continues to serve as an assistant coach for SHS. He said he would do it all again if he could.
“I went to school early almost every day, and the first year I retired I missed it very, very much,” he said. “The first day of school in 2014, when the sun came up I was in the saddle; that's what I was doing as a distraction.”
“I never dreaded going to school ever and over the years, I donated more sick days to other people than I ever used myself,” he said. “I've been relatively healthy most of my life and enjoyed what I did, that may be part of the reason for my health.”
All these years later, the name ‘Coach’ remains synonymous with Tingle in this town.