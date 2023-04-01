For the last few weeks, members of the Student Conservation Association, a nonprofit that provides hands-on environmental conservation programs for youth and adults, have closing a well-established social trail in Madera Canyon.

Social trails are created by foot traffic over time and are not part of an official, maintained trail system. The human-made trails pose threats to plant and animal life, can cause erosion and can be dangerous.

trail1.JPG

Volunteer Wilderness Ranger Jim Beck stands at the beginning of the social trail off the Nature Trail in Madera Canyon. 
trail6.JPG

SCA member Sam Simonson works on the project.
trail8.JPG

SCA member Drake Woodhams shovels into the soil. 


Jamie Verwys 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

