Lisa Andrews was reaching for the Roma tomatoes when she saw it. And then smelled it.
She was finishing up her weekly grocery run at Safeway on Duval Mine Road about two weeks ago when she rounded the corner and spotted something in the produce aisle – a man, his small dog and a little surprise.
“Here comes this man with his dog, right at the tomatoes, and he’s picking through the veggies just as his dog has pooped all over the place,” Andrews said. “And the man was trying to avoid stepping in it, so I think he knew it was there.”
Andrews said she stood there, almost in disbelief.
“For this man to allow that and to leave it there in an open market space, I just found that to be really very rude,” she said.
But realizing it would be “really gross” for another customer to come across the scene, Andrews got the attention of a store employee who pulled double-doody and promptly cleaned up the mess.
“I just grabbed this fellow and said, ‘Sir, there’s a mess over there that needs some attention,'” she recalled.
“And he got some help, some special equipment to clean it up, but the (dog owner) just kept on, and never made any eye contact,” Andrews said, noting she and the dog owner were the only customers in the store at the time.
After snapping a photo to share with a few friends on Facebook, Andrews said she went about her day. But after her mother, Sheila Beck, shared the post and two photos on Nextdoor, things quickly escalated.
Now, two separate posts about the incident have exploded with at least 300 comments and counting as of Tuesday, with some folks adding their own brushes with poor pet etiquette into the mix while others had fun with it.
“A standard poodle pooped on the floor in Walmart. The owner did nothing,” one wrote. "It stunk up several aisles in the store.”
“(They’re) sure to make a "Stink" now about pets in stores,” added another.
What are the rules?
Many people with disabilities use a service animal to participate in everyday life. Those animals can be trained to perform a variety of tasks, including providing stability support, retrieving essential medications or helping those with vision or hearing impairments navigate the world.
Under Arizona law, service animals are defined as “any dog or miniature horse that is individually trained or in training to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual or other mental disability.”
Several state and federal laws, like the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, protect the rights of persons with disabilities to have service animals in public and protect them from discrimination in those public places – which include any place where the general public is invited, whether its operated by a public or private entity.
According to ADA, employees at a public place may ask only two specific questions when an animal walks through the door: (1) is the animal a service animal required because of a disability? and (2) what work or task has the animal been trained to perform?
Staff are not allowed to request any documentation for a service animal, require that an animal demonstrate its task, or inquire about the nature of the person’s disability, even in situations where it is not obvious that the animal is a service animal.
But protections are not absolute.
Under Arizona law, for example, a service animal or a service animal in training can be removed from a public place if they are not housebroken, if they become too disruptive, or if they act aggressively and the handler does not take effective action to control the animals.
Passed in 2018, Arizona House Bill 2588 pushes the state’s regulations of service animals further, making it unlawful to “fraudulently misrepresent an animal as a service animal or service animal in training to a person or entity that operates a public place,” and outlining a civil penalty of up to $250 for each violation.
What's happened since?
Safeway and the Pima County Health Department did not answer requests for comment on the incident as of Tuesday afternoon.
A Safeway employee who was not authorized to speak with the media confirmed that management at the store on Duval Mine Road was made aware of the incident and has seen the social media posts.
While it’s unclear whether the dog was inside the store serving in a capacity as a service animal, the employee said it is store policy to allow service animals inside, and that employees do inquire whether animals are indeed service animals, though they could not confirm whether this specific animal and owner were approached.
Andrews and Beck, who say they’re still getting a lot of traffic on their posts, hope the experience highlights the importance of being a responsible pet owner.
“I just think as pet owners we have a responsibility to be diligent about taking care of our pets, and that includes cleaning up after the pet,” Beck said.
“You just can’t allow people to let their dogs poop all over the place and not have them pick it up…it’s unhealthy for everybody, it’s just irresponsible of the owner, and it’s not the dog’s fault,” she said.
“I understand the right to service dogs and definitely support that type of thing,” Andrews added. “But, to me, if you have animals it’s just like being a mother with young children – you carry around your diaper bags, just in case there’s a mess.”