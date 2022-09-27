Dog

Guilty: The culprit shortly after the event. 

 Lisa Andrews

Lisa Andrews was reaching for the Roma tomatoes when she saw it. And then smelled it.

She was finishing up her weekly grocery run at Safeway on Duval Mine Road about two weeks ago when she rounded the corner and spotted something in the produce aisle – a man, his small dog and a little surprise.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?