A tank truck driver realized oil was spilling from his vehicle Thursday afternoon and pulled over on an Interstate 19 on-ramp in Amado before contacting authorities.
The 8,000-gallon fuel truck had been heading southbound before noticing the leak. At about 3:30 p.m., motorists alerted the truck driver that there was a problem with the tanker.
“The commercial driver stopped the vehicle safely at the southbound on-ramp of I-19 at kilometer 56 in Amado,” said Raul Garcia, a public information officer with Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The driver discovered diesel leaking from the tanker above the fifth axle, the mechanism that connects the tractor to the trailer.
The Green Valley Fire Department, DPS and Arizona Department of Transportation deployed hazmat personnel to the scene and began diking and damming the diesel to minimize and prevent environmental impact. Pima County Sheriff’s deputies and auxiliary volunteers assisted at the scene with traffic control.
It is estimated that 1,500 gallons of diesel leaked from the tanker.
The commercial truck-tanker company hired a hazardous material cleanup contractor to begin cleanup of the diesel spill, according to Garcia.
Lillian Boyd is the reporter and assistant editor for Green Valley News & Sun. Prior to her move to Tucson, she served as senior editor for Dana Point Times and reported and anchored for a local news radio station in Virginia.
