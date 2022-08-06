Keeping Madera Canyon clean takes a good pair of gloves, an early start and a lot of volunteer hours.
The Friends of Madera Canyon’s Monday morning cleanup crew takes on the task of removing trash and cleaning out fire pits and grills each week.
Not only does it keep the canyon beautiful for guests and hikers, it prevents animals from coming into human areas, reduces fire risk and protects wildlife.
Friends President Rusty Lombardo called the volunteers "unsung heroes."
“Every week they are up there early cleaning out fire rings, barbecues and picking up litter. It's not glamorous by any means, but essential,” he said. “The same goes for those that fill the brochure boxes, count cars and staff the Visitor Information Station (VIS). They are an integral part of what we do to make it what it is.”
The cleanups have been going on formally for nine years, though Lombardo said volunteers have been keeping the canyon clean since the group's inception.
“Unofficially, since 1987; they sort of formalized this into disorganized chaos here,” he said. “It's good that a crew comes up and it won’t be long until the snowbirds show up and we will be able to sweep the area a little faster.”
The crew typically consists of two to 12 volunteers who start at the Proctor parking area and work their way up the hill, hitting the picnic table areas where higher concentrations of trash tend to be located. They also clean along the trails and sometimes off the main road.
Cleanup Supervisor Steve Pruess has been volunteering for about 14 years and can hardly remember a time he wasn’t involved.
“I don't know what I did the first eight years because we've been here 20 years,” he said. “What did I do in lieu of this? I was hiking, but I don't know what drew me in.”
He said holidays tend to bring the most trash.
“Easter used to be a horrible mess with all the stuff they throw around and bury and don't remember where they put it,” he said. “Sometimes it would take us sometimes six months and now we’re maybe three weeks to get all of it out of there. We could get it in one day but it would be exhausting.”
The time it takes the crew to clean depends on how busy the weekend has been and how many volunteers are available. But they will be there every Monday.
“If we do miss something, somebody else will pick it up or we'll get it next time,” Pruess said. “Every Monday, rain or shine.”
Trash and ash
Volunteers most commonly find bottles, cigarette butts, beer bottles, diapers, food leftovers and plenty of other items.
“Unmentionable things,” Preuss chuckled. “You’re not a real trooper until you get the first one you don't really want to touch. Most of the stuff you don't want to touch, but this you really, really really don't want to touch, not even with your gloves.”
Volunteers said hikers typically live by the motto “Pack it in, pack it out,” and they find most trash in areas with tables and ramadas.
Last Monday, the crew found trash cans with bear locks filled to the brim. Pruess rearranged the pile to fasten the latch, which bears can’t get into.
“They aren't raccoon-proof though,” Pruess said with a laugh, recalling when a raccoon popped out as soon as they opened a lid.
Volunteer Ed Freedman said sometimes they will find entire meals left behind.
“I was walking to one picnic table and I saw a couple Mexican jays dining on a rack of ribs, a whole rack of ribs someone left with a barbecue bottle on the ground,” he said. “Why do they (people) do this? But this is one of the benefits of our Monday morning adventures.”
It's these picnic areas that tend to need the most work, especially with the barbecue grills and fire pits that need cleared out. Fires can continue to burn overnight if they are not put out all the way.
Happy volunteers
Along with helping keep the canyon safe and beautiful, volunteers on the cleanup crew enjoy the experience.
Cheryl Wolowsky and her husband, Joe, started doing the volunteer work while they still lived in San Diego. They have lived in Green Valley permanently for four years now.
“We just like it up here,” she said. “It’s a nice place to work, keeps us out of mischief.”
The Wolowskys also fill the brochure boxes, monitor the car count for USFS and work at the Visitor Information Station.
They earned the Bud Gode Volunteer(s) of the Year Award in 2021, an honor Pruess was given in 2019.
Cheryl Wolowsky said she has seen the difference their work can make.
“I think because it's kept clean then people aren't leaving as much trash as years back,” she said. “I think it's getting better.”
For Freedman, the exercise and time outdoors is a good reason to wake up early on Mondays.
“These are really good people to work with,” he said. “I've been on boards and committees my whole professional life. This is fun, this is exercise.”
Another volunteer, Jacquelyn Smith, brings her dog, Lily, along with her during cleanups and said she just loves being in the canyon. She’s been doing it for about five years.
“It's a passion and we like to get a little walk in before we clean up,” she said. “It’s really nice working here with the best people in the world. We all love the canyon.”
Lombardo said the volunteers on the cleanup crew put in some of the most hours of the Friends. The Forest Service who partners with the Friends does not do cleanups, they pick up what the Friends crew collects and take it to a dumpster on site.
Lombardo said the crew put in about 852 hours and 8,620 miles of work in 2021.
“How would we do it without them,” he said.
Pruess — who is always prepared with his gloves, dirty gloves for dealing with ash, water, buckets and bags — said keeping the canyon clean encourages other guests to the area to do the same.
“If someone gets away with piling up trash then other people are going to be careless too, so it's really important to keep it clean,” he said. “I think it has changed for the better. People are beginning to learn what those (trash cans) are for.”