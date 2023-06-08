Screen Shot 2023-06-08 at 8.27.37 AM.png

The damaged hose has to be repaired by a representative licensed by the Arizona Weights and Measures Division. 

The Circle K at 1990 N. La Cañada Drive had to shut down a pump due to a damaged gas hose that could be a potential safety risk.

During an inspection by the Arizona Weights and Measures Division on June 2, an inspector from the state responded to a customer complaint about the location.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

