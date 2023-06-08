The Circle K at 1990 N. La Cañada Drive had to shut down a pump due to a damaged gas hose that could be a potential safety risk.
During an inspection by the Arizona Weights and Measures Division on June 2, an inspector from the state responded to a customer complaint about the location.
The complainant said they did not receive the amount of gas they paid for.
The inspector checked dispenser 2 and 4, all three grades, and found the pumps were in compliance.
However, the long hose at dispenser 2 was damaged, with the braided portion of the hose exposed. The condition of the hose could pose potential dangers to a consumer or the property.
The device was placed out of service with a red tag for a potential safety risk.
Department South District Team Lead Damien DeSantiago said this is not the type of violation that results in a civil penalty fine, but it does have to be corrected.
“This is a hanging hardware issue (bad hose) and is a preventative issue,” he said on Thursday. “This is needing to be replaced for a potential safety issue.”
DeSantiago said the location will now work with someone licensed through their department to resolve the issue.
“Once a red tag is issued only a registered service representative that is licensed through our department can work on the device,” he said. “Once he completes his work he will send in a place in service report to our licensing division. This lets Weights and Measures know it was corrected and is back in service.”
All other pumps at the location remain open and in compliance.
