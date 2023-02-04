A new Circle K is “coming soon” to Green Valley along I-19 and Continental Road, according to the company’s website.

The roughly six-acre parcel across from the Green Valley post office was sold to Circle K Stores Inc. in May, according to Pima County records. The lot is already zoned for local business (CB-1), meaning indoor retail and residential uses have the green light.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

