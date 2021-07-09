When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, houses of worship were enjoying their highest attendance of the year with winter visitors filling the seats.
Overnight, the sanctuaries were empty and churchgoers found themselves gazing at preachers on computer screens. Today, as the nation climbs out of the pandemic, churches are slowly seeing people return but are left wondering whether they’ll ever reach pre-pandemic attendance.
In Green Valley, which loses about a third of its population in the summer, that question might not be answered for months.
Ruthann Shapiro, president of Beth Shalom Temple Center in Green Valley, said before the pandemic they would typically draw about 30 people for a Friday night service in winter.
“During the pandemic, for a while there, we really had nobody. We limited it and people didn’t want to come, period,” Shapiro said. “Up until now, we’ve been big on streaming. That’s mostly what the services then gear toward.”
The Rev. Craig Lindsey of Valley Presbyterian Church also saw a much larger congregation before the pandemic.
“At that time, being March (2020), we had about 400 here on a Sunday morning,” he said.
Like Beth Shalom Temple Center, Lindsey’s church has been streaming during the pandemic but also used hybrid methods of worship services.
“They could still have their worship services prerecorded online, but they could gather together and remain six feet apart, wearing masks outdoors,” Lindsey said. “Our numbers went from about 75 when we started in-person in September, to about 150 around Christmas.”
United Methodist Church of Green Valley also had higher attendance pre-pandemic.
Deanne Handlong, the church secretary, said the church averages about 165 people on Sunday morning. But they had an added twist during the pandemic. In the middle of learning to adapt to COVID-19, UMC welcomed a new pastor.
The Rev. Doug Handlong arrived from Phoenix in July 2020, right in the middle of a big spike in cases across Arizona.
“The church was not meeting in person at all when I arrived,” he said, but wisely invested in video cameras, software and computers to reach people.
“There was a willingness to be creative and innovative and do what was necessary to do online worship,” he said.
Calvary Chapel of Sahuarita also saw more people before the pandemic.
“Before, we’d have 150 in some sittings,” Pastor Joonho “JK” Kim said, and never saw a hit of more than 30 percent. .
His church “didn’t really close down” during the pandemic, and has been open since May 2020, he said, shortly after the initial shutdown in March.
Giving continued
Though they weren’t filling the seats, churchgoers continued to give donations.
“It’s been steady, but it’s been different,” Lindsey said. “We leave open offering plates out so people can drop off their checks when they come or when they leave.”
Lindsey said people also donated online or through the mail.
Handlong also said donations were steady for United Methodist.
“One thing that we’ve seen is the generosity of people,” he said, adding parishioners dropped their donations in the mail slot or learned to give online.
Beth Shalom’s donations also remained unchanged through their closure. Shapiro said worshipers continued to make donations as normal and also made donations in honor of important life events.
Attendance now
Now, houses of worship are turning back to in-person services and seeing changes.
“We had about 15 to 20 people in the last Friday that we had services,” Shapiro said recently.
Valley Presbyterian Church has also seen fewer people in attendance compared to before the pandemic, but many members have been tuning in online for services.
“Normally, we would be at about 250 or 300 in the month of June. Instead, we’re running a consistent 130 in person,” Lindsey said. “We have another 150 online, and another 80 that are in assisted care that we broadcast to.”
He hopes there will be an increase in attendance in coming months, especially as winter visitors return to a more open Green Valley.
“Our hope is, come October, we are going to go back to full attendance and see where it goes from there,” he said.
Handlong said they also have people who are still opting to worship online.
“We’ve been having about 100 in worship, but it’s not measurable in terms of how many have continued to be online,” he said.
For Kim, it’s clear there is still some hesitancy.
“We are back to about two-thirds, so still down,” he said. “Some people are still scared of COVID.”
Lessons learned
Despite the struggles, local churches have seen the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity.
“One of the things we learned is that we need back-up,” Shapiro said. “We need multiple people to know how to do multiple things. We’re a group of senior citizens. It’s not easy.”
Lindsey said their church members were cautious during the pandemic, and understandably so.
“In the first place, people began to take their own life, and care for others, much more seriously — took their faith very seriously,” Lindsey said. “But this congregation, I would say, and Green Valley in general, took this disease extremely seriously. They understood. That’s incredible.”
During this time of uncertainty, church leaders like Handlong saw the power of faith.
“One thing that I learned about the church is that we are far more capable of doing things than we ever thought we were,” he said. “They showed this remarkable resilience and faithfulness, which is a really beautiful testimony of who they are.”
Kim sees the future of Calvary Chapel less in terms of attendance but more in terms of faithfulness.
“Hopefully, the people will learn from God and follow God,” he said.
Handlong is hopeful to continue progressing into a full reopening and connecting with more people.
“This is a different sort of reality,” he said. “It’s hard to measure in terms of online. It may be four people sitting around a monitor. It may be one person sitting on their patio wearing their slippers.”