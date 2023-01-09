United Methodist Church of Green Valley is hosting a free forum series about dementia starting Thursday.
Organizer Jerry Haas said the priority is to create a “dementia-friendly community” where those diagnosed with dementia will feel safe, and to eliminate stigmas surrounding dementia and reduce the isolation and loneliness felt by those diagnosed with it.
Haas said the idea for the six-part series started when he and an associate pastor at the church learned relatives had been diagnosed with dementia. They decided to read “No Act of Love is Ever Wasted: The Spirituality of Caring for Persons with Dementia” by Jane Thibault and Richard Morgan, which started a conversation about dementia in the church and an expanded study.
The free series will cover the dynamics of caregiving and legal and financial matters. the presentations are not faith-based and are open to the public. Sessions will be held at UMCGV Thursdays at 3 p.m. from Jan. 12 through Feb. 23, except for Feb. 9.
Those who wish to attend are encouraged to read “No Act of Love is Ever Wasted" as a framework for the sessions.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone