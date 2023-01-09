United Methodist Church of Green Valley is hosting a free forum series about dementia starting Thursday.

Organizer Jerry Haas said the priority is to create a “dementia-friendly community” where those diagnosed with dementia will feel safe, and to eliminate stigmas surrounding dementia and reduce the isolation and loneliness felt by those diagnosed with it.  



Brianna McCord | 520-547-9747

