If the church pastor reached out for help, most people would do it without question.
But for some Green Valley area residents, emails that looked as though they were from their congregation, were actually scam attempts.
The Green Valley Scam Squad has received several reports of phishing emails that appear to be from local church pastors, asking for gift cards or additional communication.
Sylvia Bencomo, who works with the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers Scam Squad, said there are two local churches in the Green Valley area they know this has happened to recently.
“First of all, the emails sound real, and second, they seem to be coming from a member of the church or a pastor of the church,” she said. “People are less likely to be suspicious of something coming from their congregation or minister. What we tell people is verify.”
They have received two emails from residents that were phishing scams, but know it happens more.
“A couple years ago it also happened to a church in Tucson and it happened to their church pastor,” she said. “We’ve heard about them online as well, so we are warning residents.”
In one, an email designed to look like a member of a church wrote that they need help purchasing a $200 Amazon E-gift card.
“I intend to buy it for my Niece whose birthday is today. Can you purchase it from your end for me, I'll refund it to you once my bank sorts the issue out,” the email read.
The second email just asked “Hello, are you less busy at the moment? I have a request for you to manage confidentially. I will be in a meeting in few minutes, no calls so kindly respond via email.”
Bencomo said people who receive any emails like this should verify it with their church.
“Call your church or pastor and ask did you send me this email? Are you really asking for help,” she said. “I hate to say it but you have to be a little suspicious about almost everything nowadays.”
Bencomo said these scammers can get a hold of a church’s roster, including names or telephone numbers to make the scam seem more real.
“As far as those emails are concerned coming from churches or someone, I want to emphasize the verification of that person,” she said. “Don't email back the same email, look up the number for the church. Be very careful about releasing any personal information.”
She said one of the things to look out for are requests for gift cards.
“These scammers are going to be asking people to buy gift cards,” she said. “Once they get a gift, call the scammer and give the numbers to the scammer, that money is gone. Gift cards are meant only to be spent at the store where the gift card is from, it’s not for bills or favors for people. Always verify.”
Anyone who receives a suspicious email from their church should contact them.
For more information, visit scamsquadsav.org
To contact the Scam Squad, 520-351-6715.
