Local schools don't have a date yet to resume in-person teaching but when it begins, staff and students older than 5 will be required to wear a mask.
To help ensure the school community is covered, Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church is organizing a mask-making campaign with the goal of providing five face masks for every student. The effort has the support of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley.
Pastor Sandy Johnson and volunteers have been making free cloth masks for the community since March; they’ve given out about 2,600.
She was contacted by Paul Williams, Community Outreach representative at the hospital, who had helped coordinate mask-making efforts at the hospital.
“He knew we'd been doing this and had approached the school district to talk with (Superintendent) Manny Valenzuela,” Johnson said. “The school loved the idea but didn't have the bandwidth to organize it, so I agreed to lead an effort to get the church behind it and recruit mask-makers.”
Valenzuela said Johnson and Williams reached out to the district to offer their assistance with masks.
"It made me smile and was an affirmation of what I value so much in this community," he said. "People care about each other and work to help each other out, it's embedded in the culture here."
He said the district is thankful for the help considering the importance of face coverings in mitigating spread.
The goal is to make at least 5,000 cloth masks to distribute to students the Saturday before the first day of in-person classes begin, though Johnson said she’s sure the need will be greater.
“We’re shooting for 5,000 to give away and then we’ll continue sewing,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to know who needs them so we set an arbitrary number which is about 25 percent of the school.”
Johnson is looking for volunteers to help sew masks and has created an online registration form where people can pledge the number of masks they’ll make.
The church can provide patterns,elastic and cloth if any volunteers need them.
“If they want to sew but don't have the means to get materials, they can pick them up from a church member,” Johnson said. “We’re looking for as many people who have the capability and get them sewing, so it will be a community effort.”
So far, they have pledges for 2,200 masks.
The Masks Now Coalition, a national grassroots movement that is making masks upon request around the entire country, is working on about 1,000 for the project. The Quail Creek Quilters plan to make 500 and Johnson said they have 16 people signed up to sew masks for the project.
Those who want to help, but don’t have the means to sew, can also provide financial donations or supplies of 100 percent cotton fabric, quarter-inch elastic and thread.
The distribution of masks is tentatively set for Aug. 15 at Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church from 8 to 10 a.m. following distancing and health guidelines. The date is tentative and will be based on the reopening date for in-person classrooms.
Johnson said they have also reached out to Continental Elementary School District and plan to supply them with masks. They’ve also delivered 100 masks for the students at San Fernando Elementary School in Sasabe.
“My hope and prayer is that we get enough people sewing and to supply as many students who need masks,” Johnson said. “What I know about this town is people are very genuine so I imagine we will get the donations we need.”
To volunteer
Register at https://bit.ly/33xE3Ro.
Tax deductible donations can be made at https://bit.ly/30BjlxT or checks can be made payable to:
Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church
P.O. Box 1549
Sahuarita, AZ 85629
For more information, contact Pastor Sandy Johnson at 702-461-2590 or pastor@scvumc.org.