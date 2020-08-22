The Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church is about ready to open the doors at its new location in Sahuarita, and a construction delay turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
Pastor Ryan Heiman hopes the 26,500-square-foot child learning center will open in September after breaking ground in June 2019.
The church, part of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, also has a 4,500-square-foot chapel that seats 154 on the the southwestern corner of La Villita and Sahuarita roads.
The new buildings will replace the congregation's current location in a house on La Cañada Drive and West Camino Antigua.
Learning center Director Laura Heiman said they had about 30 children enrolled as of Wednesday.
The coronavirus pandemic threw the church a curveball, resulting in delays that pushed the project past its anticipated June completion date. However, those delays aren't getting Ryan or his wife, Laura, down.
"I was almost thankful though that we weren't done," Laura said. "I think originally we hoped to be done in the beginning of July or June, and I feel like the virus was a lot stronger then, and things seem to be declining now. So, now is a safer time to open than if we had been ready to in July."
Learning center
Some schools around the nation have already run into problems after reopening for fall.
Tolson Elementary in Tucson closed Tuesday after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Laura said she is confident safety measures in place will prevent a sudden closure.
In addition to following the CDC's and Arizona Department of Health Services' guidelines for childcare, she said they also hired extra part-time employees.
One new hire is an extra custodian to help with increased sanitization.
"There are already pretty strict licensing guidelines that you follow, but anything that was normally cleaned weekly we're going to do daily," she said.
The other part-time employees would help provide flexibility to teachers who quarantine at home after possible exposure.
"If you think you may have possibly been exposed, wait to find out," she said. "Wait those three days for the test results to come. We're just doing all we can to keep everything out."
Laura and the learning center staff are also keeping an eye on what happens with in-person schooling to help fill any gaps.
"If the schools don't go back to in-person, we can extend our after-school care program," she said. "So, for our school-aged kids (5 to 12 year olds), instead of just being before and after school, we can do a full day."
The learning center charges $230 to $270 per week for full-time care five days per week.
Volunteer workers
Getting to the verge of opening its doors wasn't easy for the church.
In January, the synod's national volunteer group Builders for Christ stepped in to help with construction.
But when Arizona's stay-at-home order in March shut down businesses, it brought an end to the group's assistance after logging about 7,200 hours on the project.
That wasn't the only loss of labor.
Laura said some of the contractor groups also reduced crew sizes during the statewide shutdown.
Losing the Builders didn't just take away extra hands; it also took away valuable expertise.
"It was kind of tough at first because we went from all these people that had volunteered across the country on a lot of building projects to all local people that hadn't really done anything before," Ryan said. "A number of them, thankfully, had worked with the national organization while they were here for at least a couple of weeks."
However, local volunteers had to learn on the go.
Ryan did have experience after spending eight summers working on a construction crew.
"I wasn't planning on it, but I basically became kind of the superintendent or foreman of the volunteer crew," he said.
When the national group left and Arizona shuttered business, the church stopped holding in-person services. Without his Sunday service and construction deemed essential work, Ryan jumped into the project.
"It was a way to connect with members to stay connected with the project," Ryan said. "A lot of the workers are community people. So, it's just kind of a way to keep some personal connections that were hard to do in a normal setting. But in that abnormal setting, it was cool to keep the personal touch to things."
Ryan and his local volunteers ended up logging 7,500 hours separate from the 7,200 the Builders contributed.
"It was neat to see people with no construction experience putting up drywall and putting steel studs up and the different things like that," he said. "They just went to it because we didn't have a lot of other options. It was neat to watch people dive in and find opportunities where they thought they could help."
Almost ready
The Heimans are looking forward to moving out of their smaller location and into the new facilities as construction draws to a close.
The chapel isn't as far along as the learning center, but Ryan said they plan to move in and hold in-person services in the gym once they have occupancy permits.
The church is already holding in-person services, and Ryan said they try to maintain as much distancing as possible.
However, he said the gym would provide much more space, with about 50 out of 75 members showing up each week. That number typically grows in the winter with about 100 people attending.
"We're just really excited to see the classrooms look like classrooms," Laura said. "And we're just excited to open up and help the community wherever we can."