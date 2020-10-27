When the pandemic made its way to Arizona, churches had to pivot hard and quickly. Sermons went digital, ministries found new ways to serve, congregations worked to stay connected and giving went online.
In Green Valley and Sahuarita, a number of churches remain closed to in-person services. Some have moved to limited in-person services while others have returned fully with precautions.
Regardless of denomination, there is one thing that is clear to religious leaders in the community: Church is not a building. It’s not a temple. It’s not a meeting room.
Church is people.
And faith can be lived out even when the chapel doors are closed.
New experience
A majority of churches in the area immediately moved to online services after Gov. Doug Ducey's Executive Order in March. It was a new arena for most.
Pastor Sandy Johnson of Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church in Sahuarita said they immediately suspended in-person worship. Months later, it's still that way.
They began to worship via Zoom weekly. They have offered a number of groups and talks online as well.
“Most everything has been live, which I prefer. Zoom lets me still interact with people,” she said. “We’re not super big, where that would be tough.”
Johnson has tried to keep online worship as familiar as possible, adding recorded music to their digital offerings. She also knew some in the congregation didn’t have reliable internet access or felt uncomfortable with online platforms, so they worked to stay connected with those members other ways.
“We set up a care ministry team of people and basically divided the list so everyone in church began reaching out every week to see if members needed help with anything,” she said. “We needed to be checking with people on a regular basis because some don't have computers or the internet. Some were uncomfortable meeting by Zoom. It's just a way to continue to maintain our community and reach out to people.”
Though adopting digital services was different, Johnson said she is a “possibility thinker.” They have been able to reach new people as a result of online worship services. Church family out of state and some winter visitors have joined online.
“It’s a cool and unexpected benefit,” she said. “To me, it's different. Is it ideal? No. But with my faith and my perspective, I know God will lead us and guide us and give us the opportunity to meet new people through different means.”
'Part of the solution'
Common Ground Church of Sahuarita also moved to online worship right away in March.
Pastor David Taylor said it was that way until June, when they tried to reopen limited in-person services.
They have been offering pre-recorded services on Sundays, Zoom meet-ups and adapting some of their activities to a digital format.
“We moved worship services online, using YouTube and Facebook to try to get it out there,” Taylor said. “In this whole process we want to be respectful, be responsible in helping to curb the coronavirus and be part of the solution.”
Taylor said they wanted to find new ways to do some of their traditional events. For Easter and Mother’s Day they made and delivered holiday baskets. They also hosted a virtual Vacation Bible School in the summer.
“We’re doing things to have fun and try to keep that connection with people,” he said.
Common Ground doesn’t have its own building and met for years at Anza Trail School cafeteria. When schools closed, it had to find a new venue for in-person services. Desert Sky Cinema offered their theater and Common Ground held its first in-person service there June 21.
With a surge in virus cases mid-summer, they went back online then resumed in-person worship at the theater in August. They are following CDC guidelines, Taylor said.
“We’ve been doing in-person and online as well,” he said. “We are trying to be mindful of those still not ready to come back because of health concerns.”
Learning curve
Rabbi Norm Roman of the Beth Shalom Temple Center said their board met and he spoke with colleagues trying to determine what they needed to do to keep their temple sanitized and how to offer religious services safely.
They started using Zoom and YouTube for services and for some clubs and committees.
“We are making do and came up with a hybrid form of our worship services,” he said. “People responded well to that. It’s a new, innovative way to do this and members viewed it as a well-appreciated effort.”
Roman said it was a learning curve trying to figure out new digital tools and the frustration of not being able to communicate with his congregation face to face is an experience felt in religious organizations of any denomination right now.
“The other impact was in the pastoral support I’m giving to people,” he said. “We have not had many who have been ill or contracted COVID, but on the other hand we still have people with normal pastoral needs I haven't been able to provide. I couldn't have the face-to-face visits like I would have normally, it’s just been just through the phone and email, which is frustrating for all us.”
Temple Center President Ruthann Shapiro said their digital offerings have been well-received.
“I didn't think they would take to it, but we’ve had a lot of success,” she said. “Some people are leery of Facebook so we’re keeping it to Zoom and YouTube.”
Some Jewish holidays have taken place during the pandemic and the temple wanted to find ways for people to experience the holiday.
“We let a small number of people in by request into the sanctuary and made that available to anyone in the community,” Roman said. “They could come in during the holy days for some private moments to reflect, meditate or pray. Not many took it.”
More recently, they had an outdoor celebration in the parking lot at the end of the holy day season. Members were required to wear masks. They’re considering something similar for Hanukkah.
With or without
Calvary Chapel in Sahuarita moved online using YouTube for their services.
Pastor Joonho "JK" Kim said they reopened for in-person services this summer.
“People started to show up in June and July,” he said. “We have one side for people without masks and one for those with masks. With the section for those without masks, some have medical conditions covered by the CDC and health department.”
Because it is one of few churches open for services, Kim said members outside their congregation have joined them.
“We are known as a church that’s still open,” he said.
Who's coming?
SCVUM has 85 members and Johnson said worship attendance is down.
“It’s hard to get an accurate count because one screen can represent one to five people, but overall Sunday morning worship is down,” she said.
Taylor said Common Ground’s congregation is about 500 members and on average their Sunday worship is attended by 300 to 350 people. About a third of their congregation is attending online, another third is in-person. They are averaging 124 people in person at the theater.
“It’s hard to tell online. We get anywhere from 30 to 50 views,” he said.
Beth Shalom has about 160 members, who pay annual dues. Shapiro said they have had an increase of 20 members in the pandemic.
Roman said because they would not need as high a financial commitment this year, they have created a low-cost electronic membership.
“Knowing that our activities and programs would be limited to online for at least a couple months, the board came up with the idea to offer an electronic membership,” he said. “So people have access through the website by invite into our worship service and we provided a prayer book to members to be supportive.”
Kim said about 50 to 70 percent of the congregation of 110 famnilies is back for in-person services, though the number it varies day to day.
Volunteers
Though churches were closed for in-person services, volunteers stayed busy throughout the pandemic.
Johnson, at Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist, said many of the congregation are retirement age and happy to help.
Johnson led an effort in the community to sew cloth masks for students at the local schools. Her and church volunteers, along with outside help sewed 10,000 masks.
They currently have 15 to 20 volunteers working at their fundraiser pumpkin patch.
Taylor said Common Ground members have been up to the challenge of helping with their new programming during the pandemic, and continue to support the community.
“We have volunteers out there doing things to bring a little normalcy to the community, a little way of still connecting,” he said. “We had to shift things and build a media area so everyone had to learn that environment.”
Along with helping on Sunday worship, volunteers have helped hand out Easter and Mother’s Day baskets, helped with socially distanced events for children in parks and the Town of Sahuarita’s Drive-Through Trunk or Treat last Saturday.
Roman said at least 20 to 25 of their members are volunteering under the umbrella of the temple.
“In one way or another, over the last few months they’ve gone above and beyond,” he said.
There’s a member who has played trumpet once a week to provide free music. They have had canned food drives, a pajama drive and helped members who are still shut in with groceries or just to check in on them.
They'll be hosting a handmade bagel sale on Nov. 8 at the temple, following health precautions to aid Jewish families in Oregon hit by the Alameda Fire.
Shapiro said they have a number of members who have not left their homes since March and everyone gets a call.
Kim said Calvary Chapel’s members have also continued their work out in the community.
Giving
Though worship has mostly been digital, churches and temples are holding on financially.
Johnson said most of their members are retired or still working and have not experienced a major hit on their personal incomes. They have continued to donate.
“Our regular givers are very faithful and have discovered new ways to contribute,” she said. “Giving is down some but not as much as I might have imagined and our expenses are down because we aren’t in our building.”
They received a PPP loan of about $30,000, which has helped, and Johnson said they are holding their own.
“It could be worse and I keep an eye on it all the time,” she said. “We’ll continue to be faithful and provide for the needs of the community and the finances will work themselves out.”
Taylor said Common Ground has been blessed in receiving consistent contributions.
“From January to July in particular we actually are staying almost above what normal giving was,” he said. “In August through now it seems to have dipped a bit but not much. This month we’re right on target and overall, it’s been really steady for us.”
They have an app for members where many were already donating previous to the pandemic and have continued to use.
Shapiro said the temple’s donations have been about the same as always. The only major fundraising setback has been the cancellation of a fundraising dinner in March.
Roman said though they haven't been in the temple much, members are still contributing.
“As far as normal ongoing contributions, members have been supportive with free-will offerings,” he said.
Calvary Church is also faring well.
“We are fine,” Kim said. “Financially, we’re down a little bit but the Lord has been providing. We thought we would have to readjust the budget but we didn't have to.”
What’s next
Throughout this time, Johnson has tried to serve members faithfully, incorporating the state of the world into her work.
She has talked to her congregation about racism, politics and overcoming fear.
“Between COVID and politics, protests, there is a lot of underlying fear,” she said. "It's a weird time we're living in, any one of those things is hard enough."
Johnson is not ready to open the doors yet and is concerned about rising COVID-19 cases. They will follow the directions of their bishop and when the time comes to reopen, the church will follow all the guidelines. Most members have understood.
“Church isn't closed, God is with us,” she said. “I don't want to be the pastor who opens too early and one of my retired people gets sick and dies.”
She encouraged the community, religious or not, to reach out to their local churches for support.
“Church isn't a building, it's the people and God works in amazing ways in the midst of trials,” she said. ‘We have to be open and courageous and try new things.”
Taylor said this has been a learning experience. They will continue to offer digital services and in-person worship on Sundays. He said one day they hope to find a permanent building, but for now the theater is working well.
“One of the things this has reinforced with us is the fact that church is not a building, church is about people,” he said. “We can still gather and be people of God wherever we are gathering. We’re alive because of who we are and our ministry can take place wherever we are.”
For Beth Shalom, they are hoping to grow their congregation and will continue to evaluate health metrics in determining when a full reopening will come.
The board met recently and decided they will not have full indoor classes or services until the summer. They will be allowing limited numbers of people into the temple but requiring masks, temperature checks and won't serve food.
They are also planning to continue small outdoor gatherings.
Roman said learning the technology has been a great learning curve and they are basing their decisions on the temple around health and safety.
It’s been hard for him and the members of the temple not to see each other on a regular basis. They lost a member in the congregation to COVID-19 early on and only a few were able to attend the funeral. There have been many missed celebrations.
“We’re sharing in our frustration of not being able to touch each other and share joys and sorrows and difficulties,” he said. “Judaism puts priority on personal and communal health, it’s near the top of the list. So, we’re being very patient.”
Calvary Church's Kim urged people not to fear the virus.
“I firmly believe COVID is way overblown and weaponized for political gain at the cost of people's livelihood and life savings,” he said. “Now, people can't run their business and have lost everything. As a pastor taking care of people's situations, I’m really disheartened by the shenanigans."
They are requiring masks in their children ministry to make parents comfortable.
"There's a lot of misconceptions out there (about the virus)," he said.