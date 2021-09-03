If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Supervisor Steve Christy’s office won’t be standing in line when Pima County hands out employee incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The four eligible employees in the office have declined the $300 and three paid days off OK’d by the Board of Supervisors last month in an effort encourage vaccinations.
Christy, the lone Republican on the board, and Democratic Supervisor Matt Heinz voted against the incentive plan. Employees must have had their first shot by Sept. 7 to be eligible. Those already vaccinated will also receive the time off and $300.
“Paying county employees to be vaccinated is irresponsible as it opens significant liability issues,” Christy said. “Should anyone get sick, or worse, they can blame the county’s vaccination policies. Additionally, if you factor in the $300 bonus and the cost of the average hourly wage — the minimum being $15 per hour — of 6,800 employees receiving three days paid leave, this initiative, if successful, will cost Pima County taxpayers millions of dollars. I’m proud of my team for completely opting out of this poor use of public funds.”
Christy’s entire staff in the past has declined automatic salary increases implemented by county administrators, saying they favor performance-based compensation.
Christy’s District 4 includes Green Valley and part of Sahuarita.
The supervisors on Tuesday will consider disincentives for employees who are not vaccinated, including increased insurance costs. On Monday, the county started requiring that new hires and anybody promoted be vaccinated within 30 days.