Supervisor Steve Christy said election results are a splash of cold water for Republicans after Democrats had strong showings across the county.
Christy, the District 4 Republican supervisor, had a tight race with challenger Steve Diamond early on but was in safe territory as of Friday with a 65,432 to 56,133 lead. The district, which includes Green Valley and part of Sahuarita, hadn't seen a Democratic challenger since 1996.
District 4 also extends east through Vail and parts of Tucson and Mount Lemmon, and has traditionally been solidly Republican.
The County Recorder's Office reported 153,762 registered voters in District 4 – 50,259 Democrats, 58,035 Republicans, 1,237 Libertarians, 173 Green Party, and 44,058 others, which includes independents and no-party voters.
Christy's seat is likely safe as the last ballots are counted, but for the rest of the county, including District 1 north of Tucson, Republicans hit a wall as voters veered left.
County offices
Christy said Democrat Chris Nanos' lead over incumbent Republican Sheriff Mark Napier came as a surprise.
On Friday, the Arizona Secretary of State's office reported Nanos received 240,499 votes to Napier's 234,218. Napier released a statement Friday saying he isn't conceding with ballots still uncounted and about 6,000 votes separating the two candidates.
The Secretary of State's office reported 25,936 ballots remaining in Pima County on Friday – 700 early, 18,136 provisional, and 7,100 waiting for tabulation. The plan was to count through the weekend.
"It had to have been the Democrat turnout," Christy said. "That's all I can say. It makes no sense to me that Sheriff Napier was not re-elected given the history of his opponent, the history of the Sheriff's Department pre-Napier."
Nanos, who was appointed in 2015 when Clarence Dupnik retired mid-term, had a rocky tenure that included an indictment against his chief deputy involving misspending and the suicide of his chief of staff. He lost the job the next year to Nanos.
The Secretary of State's office reported a nearly 78 percent turnout in Pima County as of Friday. The Recorder's Office reported 636,093 registered voters in Pima County – 256,582 Democrats, 186,057 Republicans, 5,286 Libertarians, 1,056 Green Party and 187,112 others.
Pima County GOP chair David Eppihimer said the down-ballot losses for Republicans resulted from resentment toward President Trump and the county's strong Democratic lean.
"In Pima County, it's a blue county," he said. "If you look at the numbers, it's pretty stark. The Democrats outnumber the Republicans in Pima County by 70,000, and that number is going in the wrong direction."
Eppihimer said the party must pull independents and no-party voters to overcome the Democrats' number advantage.
"This time around, it was a particularly tough race in Pima County," he said. "The president, which is at the top of the ticket, lost Pima County by 100,000 votes. And you have a presidential candidate at the top of the ticket that loses by 100,000 votes, that's going to affect all the races down-ballot."
Eppihimer talked to the Green Valley News on Thursday. On Friday, the Secretary of State's office reported 291,697 votes for Joe Biden and 193,543 for Trump in Pima County.
"That's what you're seeing in Sheriff Napier's race, what you're seeing in (treasurer) Beth Ford's race. I'm hoping that both of them can pick up enough votes in the election-day voting to overcome and to win."
On Friday, Ford, the incumbent, took the lead with 236,051 votes; Democratic challenger Brian Bickel had 233,990.
Democrats also hold likely wins over Republicans in two other races with no incumbents. Democrat Gabriella Cázares-Kelly had 277,078 votes in the County Recorder race; Republican Benny White had 191,006.
Democrat Suzanne Droubie had 269,048 votes in the County Assessor race; Republican Jo Ann Sabbagh had 193,401.
Few Republicans
Until Friday, Christy was the lone Republican who had a clear edge over a Democratic opponent.
Three Republican constables and one justice of the peace elected Tuesday ran unopposed.
District 1, traditionally Republican, will likely have a Democratic supervisor come Jan. 1. Democrat Rex Scott had 64,816 votes on Friday, and Republican Steve Spain had 62,384 but was gaining ground.
District 1 Supervisor Ally Miller announced she wouldn't run for re-election in December after serving two terms.
Christy said Democrats flipping District 1 had more to do with changing demographics than down-ballot effects from the presidential race. And District 4 isn't immune from the shifting demographics.
"We've seen registration numbers of Democrats rise in the last two years in District 4, and I would not be surprised if that trend continues," he said.
However, Christy said he wasn't surprised at how District 4's results looked at first or how they played out as ballot counting continued.
"If you look at the registration numbers of Democrats and Republicans in District 4, that difference that favors Republicans is approximately the same amount of votes I won by," he said.
He expected District 4 to start as a tight race on election night as well. Arizona allows early and mail-in ballot counting to start before election night.
Christy said Democrats, which dominated mail-in and early voting, would have had a strong initial showing. In-person voting, which favored Republicans, would cause a shift to the right as ballot counting continued, he said.
Future challengers
Democratic Club of the Santa Rita Area President Matthew Boyd said Diamond's loss was tough, but whether there would be future District 4 candidates is up to people choosing to run.
"I don't know if we'll see someone next time," he said. "We've got four years to figure it out."
Pima County Democratic Party Chair Alison Jones said Diamond did well despite the results.
"It's hard to run against an incumbent in a traditionally red district," she said. "I think Steve Diamond knew that it was going to be an uphill battle for him. Maybe we can get him to do it again because, I'll tell you, Democrats now know Steve Diamond and they really like him."
Jones is encouraged by the county moving more to the left but knows depending on the Democratic vote alone isn't enough.
"We think a lot of them voted with us, the Democrats," she said about independents and no-party voters. "Independents range from red to purple to blue, and a lot of them just aren't affiliating with the party because they prefer not to have the label."
Boyd said he'd noticed a change in voter attitudes seeking out moderates since joining the Democratic Club in 2015.
"I think we're starting to see more people and more interest in having a moderate club, where you have people who are Republicans, independents and Democrats come and talk about democracy," he said. "Because I think that's what we're starting to see in this country. People are getting sick and tired of the extremes."
District 4
Christy said the district's election results so far would likely bring more Democratic challenges in the future.
"A lot of that competition will be dependent on the new redistricting as well," he said. "We've got two factors: The first factor is they've run a Democratic candidate, so they'll do it again, and the second thing is redistricting is coming up. And that will affect how the makeup of the district is composed. There are some interesting dynamics in the works, especially when it comes to redistricting."
However, Christy said challengers wouldn't change his messaging to constituents.
He said the Democrats focused on national issues, whereas he focused on local issues like supporting small business, law enforcement and road repairs.
But when it comes to countywide politics, Christy said Republicans might have to take time to reflect on their messaging.
"I think this is, unfortunately, a big blast of cold water in the Republicans' face that we're going to have to deal with, and we're going to have to pivot and adjust our approach to attract new voters and keep the same base," he said. "It's going to take, I think, a period of reflection and discernment on the county Republicans to assess what happened. To look at the data and to analyze it to see what changes need to be made and where and with whom."