Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher said Tuesday that the county didn't cut funding to its 10-year road repair program and will still spend the $225 million originally committed in 2019.
During the meeting of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Steve Christy questioned county staff about recent changes to the program.
The changes included restructuring the 100-point Pavement Index Condition rating ranges — maintaining at least 50% of network roads in the 70-100 PCI range and ensuring no more than 5% of roads fall into the very poor rating of 0-24 PCI. The county will also split road funding, with 70% going to arterial and collectors and 30% to local roads. Within each, 35% of the available funding will go toward preventive maintenance.
The county reported that the first four years of the 10-year program focused mainly on local roads, with around 66% in FY21 going to local roads and about a third to arterials and collectors.
Christy repeatedly referred to the upcoming five years without Pay-As-You-Go allotments as "defunding," but Lesher countered that the county had already advanced the funds to road repairs.
"In 2019, the board committed to spending $225 million over 10 years," she said. "The first two years in the original memo in 2019, I believe, were $5 million and $10 million, then went to $20 million. And then it was $25 million a year for the remainder of the years."
Lesher said the board later approved frontloading the funds, with $15 million the first year instead of $5 million and three years with $50 million annually through short-term debt called Certificates of Participation.
The county also reported inflation had increased the program's cost, adding additional expenses that weren't present when the program began in 2019. An April 12 memo from Lesher to the board reported that mill and fill costs increased from around $15 per square yard to $20.
Pima County Department of Transportation Director Kathryn Skinner told the board that the county could also cover more miles in preventive maintenance at about $5 per square yard compared to $20 for repair treatments.
Christy asked Lesher if the staff could produce scenarios showing how much funding it would take to have PAYGO contributions for the next five fiscal years without raising taxes. Lesher confirmed that it would be additional funding over the original $225 million and could come with obligations to repair roads outside the unincorporated network.
Since the program began four years ago, the county reports it has milled and paved 854 miles of road, applied surface treatments to 172 miles of roadway and installed 2,200 Americans with Disabilities Act curb ramps.
PTAC and county staff recommended the program should now look at preserving the already repaired roads to prevent them from falling into disrepair by the end of the 10-year project.
Skinner told the board that the department was still collecting data for pavement degradation rates within the county network. PCDOT plans to reevaluate the PCI ratings every three to five years and recently completed an updated evaluation during the fall and winter.
"So, we're kind of in the in-between stage of getting those implemented," Skinner said about including the new data into its Street Saver program for updates. "We imagine those will be in by the end of April, and we'll be using them to develop our list for Fiscal Year 24's program."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone