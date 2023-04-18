April 18 board of supervisors

District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy questions Pima County staff during the board's Tuesday meeting about changes to the 10-year road repair program and where additional funding could come from.

Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher said Tuesday that the county didn't cut funding to its 10-year road repair program and will still spend the $225 million originally committed in 2019.

During the meeting of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Steve Christy questioned county staff about recent changes to the program.



