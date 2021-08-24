If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A chlorine shortage that hit a year ago reached Green Valley and Sahuarita this summer and it could be months before it’s over.
A fire at a chlorine plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, during Hurricane Laura in August 2020, sparked the shortage. Months later, as the country went into a pandemic lockdown, thousands of backyard pools were built, putting further strain on the chlorine supply and sending costs soaring — when you could even get it.
GVR Aquatics Supervisor Dennis Coker estimates that more than 90 percent of the pools and spas in the country use chlorine for sanitizing. The BioLab plant that burned to the ground in Louisiana produced Trichlor tablets, one of the most common forms of chlorine.
Coker said pool owners started using liquid forms of chlorine, including bleach, to sanitize pools, which has also created a liquid chlorine shortage.
He said alternatives to sanitize pools have allowed GVR to avoid closing any sites this summer.
Some of the most popular alternatives are AOPs, or Advanced Oxidation Process systems, which do not use chlorine; and chlorine generators, which use dissolved salt to produce chlorine.
Coker said the cost of chlorine has gone up about 50 percent.
Shon Berg, owner and manager of TotalCare Pools in Green Valley, said he has seen chlorine prices spike 100 percent.
Even with the high costs, there is a large backorder.
“It’s been pretty spotty,” Berg said. “For a while, we were sold out. If you ordered last November, we just got it.”
He said the affect of COVID-19 can’t be underestimated in the chlorine crunch.
“During COVID, people were stuck at home and bored and built pools,” Berg said.
The numbers back him up. According to the Town of Sahuarita, the number of residential pool permits increased from 34 in the 2019 fiscal year, to 139 in the 2020 fiscal year. There have been 92 pool permits approved thus far in 2021.
Nobody knows when the shortage will end but Berg hopes it will be by next year, “when the plant in Louisiana is up and running again.”
BioLab is spending $170 million to build a new chlorine plant on the site of the old one and said it will be open in May.
Coker agrees with that timeline.
“I don’t see this situation being resolved until the first quarter of 2022,” Coker said.