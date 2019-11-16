The signs have been hoisted into place at the future Chipotle Mexican Grill at 18735 S. Nogales Highway, right across the parking lot from the Starbucks at The Crossing at Sahuarita.
Construction crews are working inside and outside the building in advance of the opening, which a company spokeswoman said now is slated to be some time in December rather than the Nov. 25 date previously reported.
Meanwhile, the property is on the market for a future landlord. Brokerage firm Velocity Retail Group has the 2,300-square-foot building for $2.3 million.
With a tenant like Chipotle in place, the rental income should be stable. The publicly traded company said in its most recent earnings statement that average revenue per restaurant has seen steady and consistent growth over the years. Sales per store increased from $1.8 million in 2016 to $2 million in 2018, the company said.
The new eatery on Nogales will also have a drive-thru lane for pre-paid digital orders.