The University of Arizona is closing its Confucius Institute on July 31, which likely means Mandarin classes at four schools in the Sahuarita Unified School District will no longer be available.
The institutes, funded in part by the Chinese government, are closing at universities around the country because of a law passed in 2018 that restricts federal funding to universities that sponsor Confucius Institutes.
SUSD was invited to be a part of the institute and receive instructors for Chinese Mandarin in 2014.
Brett Bonner, Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, said the institute paid for Chinese Mandarin instructors at Copper View Elementary, Wrightson Ridge, Anza Trail and Sahuarita Intermediate School via a grant. Chinese Mandarin will still be offered at Sahuarita High School and Walden Grove because it's taught by a teacher funded by the district, not the Confucius Institute.
“The Confucius Institute is in a transition so things are uncertain at this time and they are seeking a new sponsor within the Tucson community to continue to offer Chinese language and culture throughout Tucson, Sahuarita and beyond,” he said. “We are in talks with directors and sponsors of the Confucius Institute and we are not expanding or adding any new or designated schools for next year, 2021. We are programming on a smaller scale because of this transition period.”
The classes offered through the institute at elementary and intermediate schools in SUSD were meant to serve as a bridge to high school foreign language classes.
“The intent was to build an introduction that directly aligns to a language at the high school level; build knowledge, language experience, foundational language,” Bonner said. “It provided an opportunity to become more proficient and gain a greater mastery with more years to take a language.”
It also allowed for cultural experiences and education.
Bonner said what happens in the future with the courses supported by the institute is uncertain and Confucius will have to find another sponsor before SUSD will know what’s next. The district remains focused on offering several foreign language courses for high schoolers.
Multiple Arizona school districts and charter schools also partnered with the Confucius Institute. The institute established a site at the University of Arizona in 2007.