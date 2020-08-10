Childcare providers outside of Tucson can receive up to $10,000 in reimbursement funding to assist with operational expenses including rent, payroll and renovations to meet pandemic operational guidelines.
Pima County is offering $2 million from CARES Act funding to state-licensed child care centers whose finances were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and who were legally established as of February.
Applications will be open from Aug. 14-28, and a link will be available next week at www.pima.gov/backtobusiness.