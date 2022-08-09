If you’ve ever seen a large semi traveling down Interstate 19, or have been stopped at a railroad crossing as tankers roll by and wondered exactly what they’re carrying, you’re not alone.
The Green Valley Fire District and emergency responders throughout Pima County are continually working to understand not only what’s inside those containers but also what to do if (and when) those contents spill out.
“Hazardous material incidents…it’s nothing to treat lightly,” GVFD spokesman L.T. Pratt said.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, “hazardous materials” covers a wide range of substances and classifications – the Environmental Protection Agency’s Toxic Substance Control Act alone lists more than 85,000 chemicals – but the term basically refers to any substance that poses an unreasonable risk to life, property and the environment.
And around Green Valley, there’s no shortage of targets that carry the potential for hazardous events, including nearby copper mines and railroad lines that run through it.
That’s just one reason why, each month, specialized hazardous material technicians (or HMTs) throughout Pima County gather for training that equips first responders with the tools to handle hazmat incidents safely and efficiently.
This summer, Green Valley Fire District played host to a number of agencies – including Tucson Fire Department, Drexel Heights Fire District, Northwest Fire District, Golder Ranch Fire District, and Rural Metro Fire – as they worked through classes on chemical research, identification and ran through a number of hazmat scenarios.
“Basically, we’re figuring out: what’s on the ground, how it will hurt someone, and how and what is needed to make it go away in the safest, fastest way possible,” Pratt said.
“Research is a huge part of hazmat operations, as you can imagine, because when an incident occurs, it is not the time to learn how to do these things.”
Chlorine, sulphuric acid and common household cleaning agents are just some of the chemicals that local agencies often encounter, said GVFD Deputy Chief Greg Van Alstine, but training sessions like these also focus on a range of possibilities that an HMT could see.
“What we do is we put different chemicals out there and we test them to see if they can identify those properties. We do bases, acids and all types of different liquids to see if they can figure out what kind of chemical or liquid they’re dealing with,” Van Alstine said.
“Each one of these HMTs has a specialized truck – sometimes we call in multiple of these hazmat trucks – and they have test kits that allow them to do chemical evaluation at the scene, in the field. That’s what’s going to kind of give us an idea of what we’re dealing with, if we don’t know or have a placard to go off, and a better sense of how to mitigate the situation,” he said.
Classes and certifications at the awareness and operations levels allow firefighters and emergency responders to anticipate potential chemical threats and initiate a safe response for civilians and first responders.
But requiring more hands-on training, the use of increased protection and equipment, HMTs are capable of safely interacting with a chemical breach. They can identify chemicals, conduct risk and benefit analysis, initiate mitigation and containment tactics, and present recommendations for final strategic resolutions.
Unlike most other 911 calls to the fire department, hazmat incidents are lower in frequency but carry a much higher risk, as they can require a huge amount of manpower and resources, have the potential to cause widespread harm and can involve multiple jurisdictions.
But this also means that HMT skills are more perishable, and that quality training and equipment remain critical – it isn’t enough for technicians to take a once-in-lifetime class.
Rather, it takes a serious commitment to continuing education, case review and study of near misses to keep hazmat incidents from going terribly wrong.
And in smaller and mid-sized fire departments like those in Southern Arizona, effective hazmat response really does depend on a strong, cooperative approach, Van Alstine said.
“It’s not just one department that can handle these bigger incidents, or even smaller incidents. It’s very manpower-intensive, and so as a region it’s very important that we bring our resources together, especially with training like this because you get a little bit of perspective from everybody’s different experiences, and we’re able to bring that all in and teach our HMTs to be on top of their game,” he said.
“It’s bringing that collaboration to train on these issues together that really makes it work and really helps protect everybody in Southern Arizona.”