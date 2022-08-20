Greg Seyk said he started noticing it in April.
He and his wife, Jeri, typically eat out a lot but then inflation started driving up the cost of food. They started going out less, but higher bills were just part of it.
“We attribute it to not only inflation but the restaurant's struggle to keep staff and maintain a consistent level of service and quality of food,” he said. “Not to mention price increases everywhere we go.”
By Seyk’s estimation, he and his wife are spending 11.3% less on restaurants compared to the same period last year.
“Some restaurants we've completely written off, others we go to less frequently,” he said.
The Seyks, who live in Sahuarita, aren't alone.
According to the 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report by the National Restaurant Association, “51% of adults say they aren’t eating at restaurants as often as they would like,” up from 45% from before the pandemic.
Though inflation is abating — 8.5% in July compared to 9.1% in June — restaurants aren’t back to normal by a longshot.
By the numbers
Coming out of a pandemic and into a time of spiking prices on just about everything means the numbers will give off indicators that are hard to read.
Though inflation is down from last month, food prices are up 1.1% in August, continuing a pattern of food costs increasing by 0.9% or more per month over the last seven months.
The food away from home index — what people spend in restaurants — rose 0.7% in July after rising 0.9% in June nationwide. Local numbers also point to people eating out more than last year, when the pandemic was a bigger concern.
The Town of Sahuarita saw a 16% increase in sales tax revenue from restaurants and bars this year compared to 2021, though that also could be an indicator of higher prices.
Arizona Restaurant Association President Steve Chucri said inflation, staffing and more have been challenges for eateries in the state, but “there is some better news with inflation improving.”
“It's getting a lot better than six or seven months ago, coming out of the doldrums,” he said. “Restaurants benefit from discretionary spending, the more discretionary income, the better for us because people are shopping at the mall or dining out."
Those who do go out are holding back, he said.
"Maybe they order an entree, but they just get a glass of water with it — and over time it adds up," he said.
Chucri said inflation caused some restaurants to shift operating hours, change menus and adjust.
“When you go to the restaurant and they say sorry we're out of this item, it’s not poor planning, they likely didn't get enough,” he said. “On the other hand, it's also the fact that it's led to having to cut back on hours. Some have modified their menu because of supply chain issues.”
Staffing challenges
Seyk said along with the increase in cost, restaurants they frequented are clearly having staffing problems.
“We noticed staff that we had gotten accustomed to are no longer there and it's nice to go and have staff recognize you and say hi; it’s simply not that way now,” he said. “There’s longer wait times, the quality of service and food, because it becomes obvious when a cook or chef you’re accustomed to is no longer there nor the meal quality.”
Seyk said a sign in one restaurant said it pretty well: “We are having staffing problems, so please be patient with us. It’s worth the wait. And, if you are impatient, grab an application.”
Karen Seifert of Green Valley said she and her husband, Glenn, have also cut back on dining out.
“My husband and I used to go out several times a week,” she said. “Now we only go out a couple and those are often fast food places, which are also expensive, just not as much.”
Seifert said she has seen the prices at restaurants go up 30 to 40%, even fast food.
“We have to watch our money now,” she said. “We’re retired so when we don't feel like cooking we like to grab something to eat. We just can't go where we were anymore, my heavens, it's terrible.”
What will it take to start going out more regularly?
“Prices are going to have to go down,” she said. “Either that or we’ll have to win the lottery and I think the chances are pretty low on both of those right now.”
Buying power
Grill on the Green Manager Lynn Greenes said the restaurant industry is feeling the same pinch from inflation.
“The important thing is for the consumer to be patient and understand we’re going through the same thing they are when they are going into the grocery store,” she said. “They feel it and we feel it. And, we appreciate them sticking with us.”
Greenes said across the board they are seeing anywhere from a 5% to 13% increase in the cost of supplies they order, especially proteins.
“Proteins are the biggest one, and eggs, key ingredients for cooking like milk and creams, that’s all up 7 to 13%,” she said. “It fluctuates some and it is coming down slowly, but if you are working on a menu it can be hard. For example, maybe a steak costs $4.17 a pound, so you build your menu around that price, but then two weeks later it’s $6 a pound.”
Along with the higher cost, Greenes said items they need sometimes just aren't available.
“At one point, we could not even get napkins. Things you would normally use on the menu, you have to get substitutes and that's going to affect the menu and the costs are passed on to consumers,” she said. “Even beer and wine, there are certain beers I can’t get in the cans like usual because they don’t have the cans. I couldn’t even get Coors Light, though I saw it in the store, they couldn’t deliver it to the restaurants.”
Greenes said she thinks the smaller restaurants are feeling it more than the chains, simply because they don't have the same buying power.
Staffing is another ongoing problem, she said.
“These staffing shortages are something I have never seen in my 30 years in the business like this,” she said. “We are short-staffed and the key area that's been tough to find good people is back of house. We also have a shortage of younger employees for front of house positions.”
Though the challenges aren't over, Greenes said over the last four weeks they have seen an increase in customers again, a sign that things are moving in a better direction.
Supply costs
At Maria’s in Continental Shopping Plaza, things are moving in the right direction.
Owner Mary Jo Claussen said she has seen a 20 to 25% increase in the cost of supplies over the last couple months but there seems to be a short reprieve.
She said chicken has gone up the most and she’s all but stopped looking at the take-out containers, which have gone sky high.
The increases have been across the board, though she uses a bakery for bread, which hasn’t risen much.
“We raised our prices on the menu up a little here and there,” she said. “I really don’t want to put the cost onto the customer.”
Overall, she’s still ahead of where she was during the pandemic.
“All I know is I'm up from last year, up 20-30% from last year,” she said. “We opened during COVID and actually did really good and then went down, but we are finally going back to where we need to be.”
Claussen is especially grateful that she is currently fully staffed.
“Staffing in the last two weeks and even a month, people have been coming in and applying,” she said. “We had our hands tied for a long time, it was really tough. But it looks like we are able to have a full staff coming into fall, our season.”
Silver lining
Chucri, the Arizona Restaurant Association president, said the state lost about 1,000 restaurants in 2020, but 2021 saw an influx of new restaurants.
“This year has more openings than closings,” he said. “We are very grateful to the public for their patience. There may be a menu item out of stock, it may be longer to be seated. We are doing the best we can and results have been fairly favorable in the state.”