The criminal case against an Avondale man arrested after he reportedly scared several Sahuarita Walmart customers has been dismissed.
Freedom Pfaendler, 22, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct in August when customers became alarmed by his behavior a few days after mass shootings at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, and outside a Dayton, Ohio, bar.
Lt. Sam Almodova said a Walmart manager called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report that a man carrying a camouflage backpack and wearing a full-face motorcycle helmet was refusing to remove the helmet despite being asked four times.
The lieutenant said Pfaendler, who was not armed, told officers he never heard the manager ask him to remove his helmet.
Sahuarita Town Prosecutor Rona Kreamer said the case against the former Sahuarita resident was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled if additional evidence is obtained.