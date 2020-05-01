GVR director Lynne Chalmers resigned from the Board of Directors on Thursday.
The seat was filled by Mark Kelley, the next-highest finisher in the March election.
Chalmers began her three-year term in 2018, but said she no longer has enough time to devote to the board between travel plans and projects.
"So, I thought it was best for somebody else to take over," she said Friday.
She said she had been thinking about the decision for a month and said knowing Kelley would fill her seat made it much easier.
Kelley finished fifth in the last GVR board election for four open seats.
The resignation doesn't affect the balance on the board. GVR4Us, a loose-knit grassroots group, supported Chalmers and Kelley.
The recent election saw a shift in the board's balance after Friends of GVR-backed candidates won all four open seats. That came about month after CEO Kent Blumenthal resigned after two years of friction with a GVR4Us-dominated board.