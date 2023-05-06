IMG_3314.jpg (copy)

John Kozma, a board member with Save The Scenic Santa Ritas, answers questions about Hudbay Minerals' proposed Copper World Complex at the Joyner-Green Valley Library in October 2022.

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

A Superior Court judge has dismissed a challenge to an amended plan by Hudbay Minerals for its Copper World operation in the Santa Rita Mountains.

In an April 28 opinion, Judge Joseph P. Mikitish said arguments by Farmers Investment Co. (FICO) and activist group Save the Scenic Santa Ritas that State Mine Inspector Paul D. Marsh failed to carry out his duties had “no basis.”

Download PDF Judge's ruling


