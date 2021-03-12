Continental Elementary School District shined at the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation’s 2021 science fair, with four projects bringing home awards.
The annual event where students complete research and science projects for judging is widely attended by K-12 schools in Southern Arizona, and went virtual this year due to the pandemic.
SARSEF Chief Operating Officer Julie Euber said their online science fair brought in 2,853 participants and 1,099 projects.
“March 1 through 4, judges reviewed projects and interviewed students at all grade levels over videoconferencing,” she said. “Because of the virtual nature of our fair this year, we were able to host interviews at the elementary school level for the first time ever.”
Color Changing Carnations
Teacher Sharon Flowers’ third grade class won first place in the Animal and Plant Sciences category for their project “Color Changing Carnations.”
Flowers said the 24 students in her class wanted to answer the question, “Does the color of water affect the color of a flower?"
Each student placed a white carnation in a jar of water and 18 students added food coloring to their water. Carnations in colored water did eventually turn the color of the food dye.
“Most of my students stated they were excited and proud of this accomplishment and it feels great to represent Continental Elementary School,” Flowers said. “One student took it a step further and said the learning was the win. That statement made me very proud.”
They won a $75 check.
Stars at night
Third-grade teacher Alessandra House’s class of 25 students took home third place in the Physics, Astronomy and Mathematics division, as well as the Excellence in Science Award from the International Dark Sky Association: Southern Arizona Chapter.
Their project was called, “Why Do Stars Come Out at Night.”
House said for the project they created the Big Dipper Constellation using paper cups, flashlights and push pins to explore the question.
“Students were able to see the Big Dipper using a flashlight whenever the lights were off,” House said. “The less light, the better they were able to see the constellation. When the lights were on, they were unable to see the Big Dipper. We had a lot fun learning about it.”
They won a $40 check and a $25 cash award.
Cool lunchbox
Two sixth-graders won second place in the Energy and Environmental Engineering category for their project, “Keep Your Food the Way You Want it.”
Students Justin Burkhalter and Samuel Rothermal worked to create a lunchbox that keeps one half frozen and the other room temperature throughout the day.
They won a $40 check.
Light sphere
Teacher Ken Kratzer had two of his eighth-grade students earn first place in Health and Wellness as well as receive the Dr. Uhl STEM Integration Award – Best Integration of Science, Technology Engineering and Math.
It is the first time Continental had two eighth-graders win first place and they will move on to the state science fair.
Robert Brubaker and Grace Matthews’ sought out a way for people to de-stress or deal with depression caused by the pandemic with their project “RGB LED Color Changing Light Sphere.”
They built a sphere with different color lights to see how people responded to the colors. Their goal was to create something safe and easy for people to use to relax.
They won a $50 check and a $50 cash award.
All the projects in the 2021 virtual fair, including CESD’s winners, can be viewed at virtualfair.sarsef.org.