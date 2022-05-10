CESD students win state awards

Several students from Continental Elementary School District have won awards in statewide contests.
Two students won the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Department of Health Services’ “Be Sunwise, Play Sun Smart” poster contest.
Sophia Gonzales won first place for her design and Audrey Conn won third.
The students created posters designed to raise awareness of sun safety and skin cancer prevention. Their artwork is on display at the health department’s SunWise Skin Cancer Prevention School Program website, azdhs.gov/sunwise.
Julianna McGee earned an honorable mention in the 2022 Arbor Day Poster Contest hosted by the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
McGee drew art based on the theme of the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day. Her drawing was featured on the cover of the Arizona Nursery Association’s April Southwest Horticulture magazine.
Three students from Continental won awards from the Arizona Elks Association.
Mia Padilla Legarda won the third grade poster category as well as overall poster. Her entry will move forward to the Elks National Contest.
Liam Cordero won the fourth-grade poster award. Savanah Nieves won the seventh grade essay category and overall essay. Her entry is moving forward to the national contest.
Fifth-grade student Sebastian Mercedes-Baer won fourth place in his grade division at the Southern Arizona District Math League championship.
