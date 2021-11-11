Continental Elementary School District is considering adding additional mitigation steps against COVID-19 because of a recent increase in cases among staff and students as the holiday break approaches.
In Tuesday's governing board meeting, school leadership presented overall case numbers to board members, as well as associated struggles with substitute teachers and the workload of their school nurse.
Superintendent Roxana Rico-Beaucage said from Aug. 8 through Tuesday they have had 41 students test positive for COVID-19; 22 non-campus student positive cases; and 15 staff members. That's 78 positive cases for the school year.
Rico-Beaucage said student cases have doubled since their Nov. 1 update.
According to the district dashboard, there are currently 20 students, three non-campus students and three staff who've tested positive and with 40 students and four staff in quarantine.
For the year, they have quarantined 287 students and 28 staff.
They had a particular spike in fifth grade over the week, which Rico-Beaucage said they know started at an off-campus gathering during fall break that fifth-grade students attended.
Currently, they have two fifth-grade teachers and a substitute who have tested positive, and there are seven fifth-graders who tested positive. In total, 29 out of the 70 fifth-grade students are in isolation or quarantine.
Principal DeAnna Cuevas said they had been discussing the possibility of putting fifth-grade students into virtual learning for the last week before Thanksgiving break to stop the spread. They are following up to see if there are more positive cases.
Rico-Beaucage said they spoke with fifth-grade teachers and they said while they prefer to keep students in class, they are comfortable moving into virtual teaching temporarily should that be the best option.
Director of Student Services Steven Lathen said there are several things for the board to consider as they move forward.
He asked at what point they should bring back their task force which looks over their mitigation plan, to consider moving into a higher level phase of mitigation.
He also raised concerns about the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks.
“Last year, we did see an increase after Thanksgiving and Christmas break, not in particular students, but staff; we saw an influx,” he said.
He said they might consider what they did last year around the break — go into virtual learning for two weeks after Christmas break and require staff to isolate with immediate family during the holidays.
They are also considering setting up a way to test staff before coming back.
Teachers will be separating desks more after the Thanksgiving break, group projects will be limited, campus guests will be limited and they are holding off on hosting volunteers until two weeks into January 2022.
They are still discussing what will happen with their winter concerts as well.
Rico-Beaucage said the majority of cases have not been transmitted on campus and that some students have needed to “double quarantine.”
In that case, some students who were just close contacts were given the option to take a COVID-19 test that, if yielded a negative result, would avoid them having to quarantine.
School nurse Maureen Swartzentruber said the majority of students diagnosed with COVID-19 have shown mild symptoms. She said about 20% of students she has tested were asymptomatic and she only tested those students because she received a call that someone in their home was positive.
Lathen and Rico-Beaucage both spoke to the impact of COVID-19 on the staff, particularly substitute teachers and the school nurse.
Lathen said every day there are two to three open positions and no subs to cover them. Specialist teachers, the counselor and other teachers have needed to step into those roles at the loss of their own planning times.
“We are spread super thin and if the trend continues we’ll hit the end,” he said. “It’s basically robbing Peter to pay Paul and it will eventually catch up to us.”
While they have 35 people on their substitute roster, more than last year, many are not actively working.
Lathen also said the nurse is doing all her normal work, plus COVID-19 testing and associated paperwork, and that she needs an assistant.
Cuevas said the nurse is taking home clerical work required by the Pima County Health Department home on the weekends just to get it finished.
District leadership said they would be meeting with teachers and staff, and they might hold a future study session to discuss mitigation strategies.