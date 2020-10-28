Kelly Adams, who was named CEO of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in July 2018, will leave the post at the end of the year.
Stephen Harris, who has been president and chairman of the hospital’s Executive Board since October 2019, will step into the role Jan. 1. Harris will be the hospital’s fifth CEO since opening in 2015.
“We send Kelly off with kudos,” said Patrick Feeney, managing director of Lateral Investment Management, the hospital owner. He said Adams will be in an advisory role during 2021.
Feeney said the hospital, which went into bankruptcy two years after it opened and before Lateral was involved, is in “the best financial spot in its history.”
He said new service lines have more than doubled from when Lateral acquired the hospital in 2018. Santa Cruz has introduced women’s care with 3-D mammography equipment not available in the area outside of Tucson; will have a full-time urology department in January; and has Pima Heart & Vascular back on campus in a full-service role.
Feeney said government support in the early weeks of the pandemic “went a long way for our organization.” At one point, Feeney had said the hospital faced closure after elective surgeries were barred.