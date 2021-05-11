In Pima County, 415,585 people, or about 40% of the population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday. Of those, 349,686 have been fully vaccinated, or about 34%.
The two Green Valley ZIP codes remain the highest areas of full vaccination in the county.
In ZIP code 85622, 81 percent of its population was vaccinated as of May 4, the most recent data available. ZIP code 85614 had about 74 percent of its population vaccinated.
In Arizona, 3,068,234 people, or about 43% of the population, have received at least one dose. As of Tuesday, the number of people fully vaccinated, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services data is 2,517,206, or about 35%.
Here’s what we know about COVID-19 and vaccines so far this week.
Census tract data
Pima County has pinpointed five census tracts — geographical areas roughly equivalent to a neighborhood — that have 75% or more of their populations having received at least one dose of vaccine. When the data is broken down by ZIP codes, only 85622 in Green Valley hits that percentage.
The county has begun to shade in census tracts on its data dashboard to show when they reached a 75% first dose vaccination rate.
In a memo Friday, the county wrote that when they see an area has a high vaccination rate they may begin to relax public health and safety standards there.
County spokesman Mark Evans said looking at both census tract rates and ZIP code rates tells the county where to deploy its vaccination resources.
“Areas of town with high rates of vaccination don’t need as much outreach or as many mobile clinics as areas of town with low rates,” he said. “A census tract is more compact and has a more evenly distributed population, which gives us a more accurate view of the vaccination rate for that area of the county. ZIP codes are much larger and can have uneven population distribution. There could be huge differences in vaccination rates from one end of a ZIP code to another.”
Evans said a high rate area can pull up the overall percentage for a ZIP code, but drilling down to the smaller census tract level allows them to discover pockets with very low rates of vaccination.
When it comes to relaxing the standards of high vaccination areas, Evans said, “It’s still under review how to reward communities with high vaccination rates.”
“Relaxing standards in high vaccinated areas in parts of the county is still being discussed,” he said. “It’s unlikely that most people know which census tract they’re in, but all likely know their ZIP code. But since a lot of people live in one area of the county and work in another, we’re still reviewing how to manage relaxed standards for high vaccination rate areas.”
To view the data, visit pima.gov and go to their data dashboard.
UCHC vaccines
United Community Health Center is now offering the Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines at its Freeport clinic in Green Valley, 1260 S. Campbell Road, Building 2.
Previously, they were doing pop-up sites in the community.
They are only accepting people who are 18 and up and have not received a first dose yet. To register for a vaccine at UCHC, visit uchcaz.org.
OK’d for children
The FDA approved emergency authorization use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 through 15 on Monday.
Up until now, children had to be at least 16 to receive the shot.
Pfizer is the first in the country to get an EUA for children and the company said it will likely wait until September before it requests authorization for children under 12.
The Arizona Department of Health Services said their state-run sites are prepared to begin vaccinating people ages 12 to 15 starting on Thursday.
ADHS is just waiting on the final word from the CDC’s advisory panel who are expected to follow the FDA’s recommendation in a meeting on Wednesday.
Once vaccinations for this age group begin, children will need a parent or guardian to accompany them and sign consent forms.
Though appointments are no longer required for vaccines, parents or guardians can register their children in this age group starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 844-542-8201.
According to ADHS, there are nearly 400,000 youths ages 12 to 15 in Arizona.
Only Pfizer has been approved for this age group. To find vaccine locations filtered by vaccine type, visit azdhs.gov/FindVaccine.
Novavax
Another vaccine manufacturer, Novavax, announced Monday that it plans to apply for emergency use authorization in the U.S. in the third quarter of this year.
The company’s CEO said they are stockpiling vaccine until that time. The shot would be a two-dose series, 21 days apart.