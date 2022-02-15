Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery is considering installing a locking gate because of an increase in garbage left overnight and on weekends.
It would be the first time in the mortuary’s history that the cemetery would not be accessible to the public 24/7.
Vice President Brian Triano said he’s unhappy with the idea of potentially closing the cemetery to the public at certain hours, but with the problems they have been experiencing he's not sure what else to do.
“We don't like having people who are unhappy coming to see their loved ones with trash around,” he said. “We have to try to fix the problems and we can't fix them unless we stop people. The only way I can think of is putting up gates and I don't know if it will actually solve the problem.”
Triano said over the evenings and weekends people have come to the Sahuarita cemetery to drink and use drugs. Others have let their dogs run off-leash and aren't cleaning up after them.
“We just don't want families to come into the mortuary and find beer bottles on their loved ones' graves, dog poo on their loved one’s graves. It's just disrespectful,” he said. “We’ve never closed gates, we would have to buy gates and install them.”
Among the items staff have found in the cemetery are alcohol bottles, cigarette butts and dog droppings.
“It might be loved ones, might be someone having a beer with dad, I don’t know, but leaving a bottle there isn’t OK,” Triano said. “We still get children who visit and they don't need to walk in here and see bottles and cigarettes.”
It’s been a challenge for Triano’s groundskeepers to keep up with cleaning the trash, “chasing off” loose dogs and the routine maintenance like weeds.
Installing the gate would require someone opening and closing it.
“I can't keep people there all day and night to close the gates,” he said. “We normally have someone there at 7:30 a.m. so that's when we would open and I’d like to leave it up longer. We close at 4 p.m. now but I’d like to keep someone there a little longer, until 5:30 p.m.”
Though the mortuary is closed on weekends, people are still able to visit the cemetery and Triano said if they do install gates they would need to continue to have that option available.
Triano said they are considering other measures like keeping the lights on all night rather than shutting them off around 9 p.m.
For him, closing access to the cemetery for any amount of time is a last resort, but he wants to ensure people visiting the cemetery have a peaceful and clean experience.
“If someone came up with a better idea, I'd prefer not to do it,” he said.
Triano said anyone with ideas on how to mitigate the problems can contact him at greenvalleymortuary@gmail.com.