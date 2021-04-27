In Pima County, 393,443 people, or about 38% of the population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday. Of those, 304,038 have been fully vaccinated.
In Arizona, 2,880,130 people, or 40% of the population, have received at least one dose. The number of people fully vaccinated, according to state health department data, is 2,186,715.
Here’s what we know this week about COVID-19 and vaccines.
No masks outside
On Tuesday, the CDC updated its guidance for mask wearing, giving the go-ahead for people who are fully vaccinated to unmask at small gatherings or outdoor dining with friends or family from different households.
Those who are unvaccinated should still continue wearing masks at such events and the CDC still recommends those vaccinated wear masks at larger indoor gatherings.
The CDC said it was generally safe for people who are vaccinated to be outdoors without a mask, unless it is crowded. Masks are still advised for everybody when it comes to indoor public spaces like movie theaters or a mall.
For more information on the latest guidance for people who are fully vaccinated, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.
No appointment needed
Vaccine appointments are no longer required at state-run vaccination sites.
On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced people can stop by any state site, such as the University of Arizona POD, during operating hours for a vaccine without pre-registration.
Making an appointment ahead of time is still recommended to ensure a quicker visit and that all the required information is in the system.
To register for a state site, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
Travel IDs delayed
The deadline to get a travel Real ID has been pushed back again due to the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced the IDs will not be required for domestic flights from Oct. 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023.
A driver’s license that is Real ID compliant has a gold star in the top right corner. Those who want to travel will eventually have to upgrade to the Real ID or carry another travel-compliant ID with them for travel.
The Real ID Act was passed in 2005, and aimed to standardize the criteria for issuing driver’s licenses and other IDs. It was supposed to go into effect on Oct. 1, 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
J&J back on in AZ
After a recommendation from a federal panel for the CDC and the FDA, the Arizona Department of Health Services also recommended the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be resumed in the state.
The J&J vaccine was put on hold nationally earlier this month due to a half-dozen cases of a rare blood clot in women who had taken the one dose shot. The advisory panel investigating the cases determined the benefits of J&J outweighed the risks.
The ADHS began to advise providers in the state to begin using J&J on Friday after the federal recommendation.
So far, about 122,000 J&J vaccines have been administered in Arizona.
Health advisory
The Pima County Health Department updated its public health advisory Friday, providing COVID-19 numbers and their COVID-19 response priorities for 2021.
The number of cases in the county has been on a decline since February. From April 1 to April 18, there were about 1,440 cases reported compared to 6,135 cases in February and 2,646 in March.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, there have been 2,388 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county, or one of every 450 residents.
As of April 21, more than 621,000 vaccines have been given in the county.
For the rest of 2021, the county is prioritizing increased delivery of vaccines, partnerships with healthcare providers, health equity, enhancing public infrastructure and increasing engagement with residents.