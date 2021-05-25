The largest and closest full moon of the year will be most visible Wednesday night, and it’s not the typical full moon. You can also catch it tonight.
May’s full moon is called a flower moon, named because of its appearance in spring when flowers usually bloom.
The celestial event includes three lunar phenomena. It is considered a supermoon due to its proximity to Earth. There will also be a total lunar eclipse and the moon will turn a rusty red color for about 15 minutes called a blood moon.
The best time to view this “Super Flower Blood Moon” will be on Wednesday from 2:45 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. The total eclipse will take about four hours.