It doesn’t appear that a recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Pima County will adversely affect businesses.
Testing data for the week of Sept. 20-26 released by the county on Monday indicate 207 of 438 cases in Pima County originated in close proximity to the University of Arizona campus, the county’s latest hot spot.
Last week, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said in a memo that the county anticipates increased viral transmission at UA “will have a negative impact on the state metrics used to permit the gradual reopening of businesses...and public and charter schools.”
A day later, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said that it is likely some counties will move back into the substantial spread category but did not identify which ones.
“We’re starting to work with those county health departments to identify if there are targeted areas where we can work specifically with those business owners,” she said. “We want to avoid closing down, if we can implement mitigation strategies, that would be preferable."
Gov. Doug Ducey followed up and said businesses will remain open.
“Arizona’s open. Arizona’s economy is open. Arizona’s educational institutions are open. Arizona’s tourism institutions are open,” Ducey said. “The expectation is they are going to remain open.”
He called the recent rise in cases “gradual” and said the state will not “be making any dramatic changes.”
“We should expect a rise in cases,” he said, alluding to the availability of rapid-testing technologies developed by and being used on state university campuses.
Mark Evans, communications director for Pima County, said the county had talks with ADHS on the likely increase in viral transmission.
“The substance of the talks was mostly about will it or won’t it be substantial transmission and whether it was all or in part tied to the UA,” he said.
“We don’t expect the change to significantly impact businesses,” he said.
“For schools, (Pima County Health Department) speaks with all the superintendents weekly ... they’ve all been apprised of the coming change in status and that we think it will be short lived.
“It’s up to the schools how this change will affect their current return to school plans,” Evans said.
The university instituted a shelter-in-place self-quarantine recommendation the week of Sept. 14 and urged students to abide by it until Sept. 29, after detecting an upswing in cases earlier in the month. The university does not appear to be extending that recommendation.
Last week, when ADHS updated its business dashboard, which guides the gradual reopening of businesses and assesses viral transmission data from two weeks prior, Pima County moved in the wrong direction in two of three categories.
The update indicated for the week of Sept. 6, the number of cases per 100,000 people increased to 105 and the percent positivity rate moved up to 6.4%; however, the number of hospital visits with COVID-like illness decreased.
Tuesday, testing data on the ADHS dashboard showed percent positivity for the week of Sept.13 sitting at about 6.2% but this data could be adjusted before the next business dashboard update because of a lag in reporting.
A county report released last Friday showed 1,554 positive cases in the 0 to 19 age group, and 1,343 in the 20 to 44 age group so far in September, the two groups combined for 88.6% of the county’s cases.
Positive cases continue to decline in the 65+ age group since a high of 942 in July, and then dropped to 342 in August; 130 have been reported in September, according to the county report.
2 million tests
The state will begin receiving more than 2 million new rapid point-of-care tests from the federal government in the coming weeks and will work with counties to deploy the tests in K-12 schools and congregate care facilities.
The Abbot BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card test was approved by the FDA in September and is touted for delivering test results in 15 minutes and costing five dollars.