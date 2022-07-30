BlakeMasters.png

U.S. Senate Candidate Blake Masters (blue shirt) takes down Peter Jackson in this screen grab from Jackson's video. 

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The trial in the case of a Green Valley man who was tossed out of a gathering of Republican candidates and supporters in June has been continued to September.

Peter Jackson, 73, faces a third-degree trespassing charge in an incident involving GOP U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters, a video of which has gone viral.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?