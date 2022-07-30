The trial in the case of a Green Valley man who was tossed out of a gathering of Republican candidates and supporters in June has been continued to September.
Peter Jackson, 73, faces a third-degree trespassing charge in an incident involving GOP U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters, a video of which has gone viral.
Footage of the incident shows Jackson – who was wearing a mask, sunglasses and a Black Lives Matter t-shirt – refusing to leave the GOP gathering June 4 at Continental Shopping Plaza after being asked to leave by attendees. Jackson was then surrounded and later struck twice by a woman in the crowd before appearing to push her away, according to the video.
Jackson was then pushed backward by Masters and ended up outside of the room.
After reviewing footage of the event, and hearing from several witnesses who said Jackson struck the woman, Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies who were called to the scene cited Jackson for simple assault and trespassing. The state has since dropped the assault charge.
During a pre-trial conference on Wednesday, both Jackson’s attorney and a prosecutor from the Pima County Attorney’s Office requested more time to review evidence and interview additional witnesses.
A pre-trial conference has been reset for Sept. 7 at Green Valley Justice Court.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone