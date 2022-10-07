IRS
Joshua Doubek

The case has been dismissed against a Green Valley tax accountant indicted in 2019 on 30 counts tied to potentially fraudulent tax returns for law enforcement officers.

Two of three medical evaluations concluded William Stearnes was not competent to stand trial due to dementia that renders him "unable to assist counsel in his own defense."



