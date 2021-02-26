The county could start relaxing some coronavirus guidelines soon as positive cases continue to decline. But that depends on levels remaining stable.
Pima County has continued to see cases decline over the last week. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 48 positive cases in Pima County on Feb. 25. On Jan. 25, the state reported 454 positive cases for the county.
The County Health Department also reported improvements on its COVID-19 Progress Report. The county's three-topic, nine-category report influences local mitigation recommendations.
Pima County remains in the red, or criteria not met, in two of the nine categories – percent positivity and cases over two consecutive weeks.
Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said consideration for lightening restrictions is an ongoing process for staff during a Friday press briefing. But changes wouldn't be a sudden relaxation.
Cullen said she anticipates the Health Department releasing additional guidelines in the next seven to 10 days on appropriate measures given current conditions.
"Let me give you an example. Right now, if you go look at the public health advisory, it still recommends people stay in groups of 10," she said. "That would be a thing we would anticipate loosening up. Will that go to 25, or will that go to the 49 or less that's in the governor's order? I don't know, but that is one thing that we would anticipate loosening up."
Cullen said the Health Department could also consider loosening up restrictions on spectators at sporting events.
"The caveat to all this is that we would still anticipate that the Three W's remain in place and the six-foot, regardless of if you're inside or outside, is adhered to as we move forward," she said.
Improving numbers
Cullen said there wasn't any single or exact reason why positive-case numbers improved over the last few weeks.
"I always speculate internally," she said. "Vaccinations going up, perhaps increased adherence to masks, which I do think we see in the community at large. Attention to the rest of the Three W's."
The Three W's are washing hands, wearing a mask and waiting six feet apart from other people.
Cullen said there is also speculation COVID-19 cases are declining due to weather allowing for more outside activity – where transmission is less likely than indoors – and increased UV light from longer days.
"However, I want to caveat all this," she said. "Because we can't do a one-to-one relationship with that, we don't know. And that's why it's so important for people to remember to adhere to the guidance that we give them."