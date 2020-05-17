image2.jpeg
Green Valley Fire Distrcit

Traffic was blocked more than an hour Saturday after two cars sideswiped each other on a one-lane bridge near Madera Canyon.

The cars, two people in each, collided about 2:45 p.m. near milepost 8 on Whitehouse Canyon Road, according to the Green Valley Fire District.

image0.jpeg

One vehicle went off the side of the bridge embankment, the other remained on the road. Nobody was injured and a GVFD spokesman said seat belts and air bags protected the occupants.

image1.jpeg

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Forest Service were on the scene.

Join the online forum

Tags