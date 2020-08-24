The driver of an SUV believed to have been carjacked in Las Vegas last week fled from Sahuarita Police Department officers during a traffic stop Saturday and crashed into a berm on mine property on West Pima Mine Road. By the time officers caught up with the vehicle its occupants had fled the scene.
SPD conducted an air and ground search for the occupants for several hours but were unable to locate them, according to a department spokesman.
The black SUV had license plates that were reported stolen from Tucson and triggered the traffic stop when the vehicle traveling north on I-19 passed SPD officers conducting Operation Stonegarden surveillance on the highway just north of Sahuarita Road.
The SUV initially pulled to the shoulder of the road when officers attempted to pull it over but then sped off.
It was not determined which direction the vehicle’s occupants fled but the vehicle was seized as evidence and SPD continues to investigate the incident in coordination with the Las Vegas Police Department.