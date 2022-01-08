Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts board member Ray Paradis and his 1947 Willys. It was his father-in-law’s, and had a home on a ranch in North Dakota. Ray bought it 10 years ago and restored it. He said these are the original colors
That’s Phil and Trudie Layton in their 1934 Ford Sedan with its 454 Chevy engine. He’s president of the Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts. When you see him at the car show, ask them why they call it Frankenstein.
Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts board member Ray Paradis and his 1947 Willys. It was his father-in-law’s, and had a home on a ranch in North Dakota. Ray bought it 10 years ago and restored it. He said these are the original colors
Photos by Dan Shearer Green Valley News
That’s Phil and Trudie Layton in their 1934 Ford Sedan with its 454 Chevy engine. He’s president of the Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts. When you see him at the car show, ask them why they call it Frankenstein.
Kevin Terhune has had his 1967 Camaro for 35 years.
It’s got 800 horsepower — just ask Jay Thompson, he’ll tell you all about his 2012 Shelby GT500. He bought it in 2017.
If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts hang out every first Friday of the month in the parking lot behind Culver’s restaurant in Sahuarita. Here are a few of the cars that showed up a couple of days ago. It was a preview of sorts for their 27th annual car show, which will be held in Sahuarita for the first time (moved from Tubac). They hope to draw 300 classic vehicles to Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Highway, at 10 a.m. Jan. 29. Cost is $5, and all net proceeds go to the Sahuarita and Walden Grove high school automotive program. Info: www.carnuts.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone