Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts hang out every first Friday of the month in the parking lot behind Culver’s restaurant in Sahuarita. Here are a few of the cars that showed up a couple of days ago. It was a preview of sorts for their 27th annual car show, which will be held in Sahuarita for the first time (moved from Tubac). They hope to draw 300 classic vehicles to Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Highway, at 10 a.m. Jan. 29. Cost is $5, and all net proceeds go to the Sahuarita and Walden Grove high school automotive program. Info: www.carnuts.org.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?