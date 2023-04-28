When the Sahuarita High School automotive program wanted to host its own car show, they reached out to the local experts — the Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts.
The partnership that formed last year has continued to grow.
On April 27, members of the Car Nuts presented a check for $20,000 to continue to build the program and grow the skills of students.
Director of Career and Technical Education Josh Fields said this is the second year the Car Nuts have donated and they are using the funds to buy training equipment.
“This training system over here is one of the things we purchased with their donation; it's a lighting system trainer,” he said. “Students can gain understanding of how the lighting and electrical works in a car without taking apart the body of the car to actually do that and the system does troubleshooting.”
Fields said they purchased two training systems with their donation of $15,000 last year and intend to purchase more with the latest donation.
“It’s a good way for students to learn these different systems without having to pull apart a car,” he said.
He said not only is the financial contribution to the department beneficial, it shows how important community partnerships like this one are.
“We couldn't do it without them because if all this was what students learned in class and there's no connection with the outside world, then we have missed the mark,” he said.
Car Nuts treasurer Gary Johnson said their ultimate goal is to help put good equipment in the auto shop.
“We’re glad to do it and that's what our motivation is — first, put on a great car show and second part is raise as much money as we can,” he said. “Our goal is to help them build their equipment up and then also as these programs develop to be able to give them scholarship money to attend Pima Community College or whatever program they want to get into.”
Johnson said the partnership formed last year with auto instructor Rick Garrigan reaching out for help on SHS’ car show and they want to keep growing it. Students in the program have even volunteered at the Car Nuts shows.
Johnson said their January car show was such a success they were able to donate more this year.
“The difference between last year and this year is evidence of how much more the community stepped in and came to our show,” he said.
He said since they have moved their show from Tubac to Sahuarita, they have seen a higher level of participation and tremendous cooperation from the town.
Johnson said for the Car Nuts, what’s most important is showing the students they have support.
“I got some of these kids waving to me as I'm going down the street now because we're here so many times,” he said. “It's rewarding to know that they know we are investing in them and therefore they will try harder to do the things they want to do.”
Garrigan said the donation and support from the Car Nuts helps the program grow.
“My vision was to build a program at the college level and I believe the students are more than capable, in fact most of them are way more than capable,” he said. “The stuff the Car Nuts have given us by far is going to take us to the next level.”
Garrigan said Tucson is in need of skilled automotive technicians, especially those trained in the latest technologies, and the program at SHS prepares students for those opportunities.
“It's not about anything else except taking people who may not have an opportunity, putting that door in front of them and seeing if they can rise to that level, and I guarantee they have risen," he said.
“Green Valley Jim Click has my students as technicians, I have a service writer at Subaru Tucson. Even first-year auto seniors, I can spot them. I see a position opening and I'll shuffle them over there and get them into that position.”