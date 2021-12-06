From left on the ground: Car Nut members Phil Layton, George Orndorff, Ray Paradis, GV Fire District Engineer Amy Schultz, bike drive committee member Cathy Reeves, Salvation Army Coordinator Esther Corrales, bike drive committee members Carolyn Orndorff and Trudy Layton. Top on truck are firefighter Wolf Tubach, left, and Cap. Thomas Beckel.
The amusing name Car Nuts indicates its members like to have fun, and what better way to have fun at Christmas than to donate bikes to families in need.
This is the second year that members of the Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts have had a toy drive.
Program Chair Carolyn Orndorff said in 2020, she and other members contacted the Green Valley Fire District to see if they had names of families in need. GVFD coordinates with The Salvation Army, which picks the recipients and distributes them.
“We decided to focus on bikes this year and I never dreamed our members would be so generous," she said. "We’ve raised enough money to buy 21 bikes and we also have toy and other contributions from our members."
They're accepting donations through Dec. 11 so hope for a second delivery. To donate, call Orndorff at 727-701-5962.
“We just learned that Tucson Medical Center is donating 108 helmets,” Orndorff said adding that board President Phil Layton and committee members Trudie Layton and Cathy Reeves have been helpful in coordinating the endeavor.
In addition to these donations, the Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts donated $250 and a couple matched it.
The bike load was so big that GVFD brought one of its open-back fire trucks to Orndorff’s home on Friday to pick up the cargo from the driveway.
Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts will have their annual car show on Jan. 29 at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park at Old Nogales Highway and Quail Crossing Boulevard. Admission is $5.
Lillian Boyd is the reporter and assistant editor for Green Valley News & Sun. Prior to her move to Tucson, she served as senior editor for Dana Point Times and reported and anchored for a local news radio station in Virginia.
