Luke Harris’ parents wanted to do something special for their son’s 7th birthday but knew finding a full-blown car show — mom says he’s “obsessed” with the classics — was out of the question.
So Brittany Harris called the Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts in hopes of having a member drop by the house to show Luke a car. On Saturday, about two dozen showed up for an impromptu show in Madera Highlands just for Luke.
“We thought one car,” Brittany said with a smile, “and this is what we get!”
Luke was, in a word, thrilled to be surrounded by hot rods, DeSotos, Fords and even a gorgeous Caddie. Brittany says Luke spends a lot of time obsessing over cars (he was in good company), looking for them online or on the road. The day was also encouraging for the Car Nuts, who’ve had to skip a lot of shows because of coronavirus.
They made the day extra special with birthday gifts, including a shirt, hat, dash plaques from past shows and a license plate frame. Luke, whose actual birthday is Aug. 16, was even made an honorary Car Nut.