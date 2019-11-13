The Historic Canoa Ranch will be getting $250,000 to start work on the first phase of campground this year after the county board approves $27 million allocation.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the allocation Nov. 5, with $2 million going to the Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department's Parks Renewal Fund.
Valerie Samoy said the campground would be the first such site open to the public at Canoa Ranch. Samoy is a special staff assistant with Parks and Rec.
The county plans to put the campground south of the equestrian area at Canoa Ranch. While the campsite would be a new amenity, it's a restoration area for the grounds as a whole.
Without a dedicated revenue source, the Parks and Rec Department relies on funding from the General Fund and the board.
The Parks Renewal Fund was created to help Parks and Rec maintain their facilities, parks and amenities. Before the county created the fund, money raised by Parks and Rec through fees for classes and events went back into the General Fund.
Samoy said the campground would, hopefully, create a revenue source for Canoa Ranch.