“Deceit. Trickery. Fraud. Dishonesty. Duplicity…”
Scott Dyke, one of the guest presenters for Canoa Ranch’s speaker series on the San Ignacio de la Canoa Land Grant 200th Anniversary, outlined the history of the land with what he called “key words.”
Frank Abell, a Tucson land surveyor, joined Dyke in Tuesday’s speaker series to point to a glitch involving the tract of land. Dyke writes the bimonthly “Meandering the Mesquite” column on Old West history for Green Valley News.
A grant, plus
In 1821, two brothers, Tomas and Ignacio Ortiz, were granted a parcel of land. It involved 17,000 acres in the Santa Cruz Valley and was surveyed under the direction of the commander of the Tubac compound. Abell's research found that the boundary markings were meticulously precise.
After Ignacio was killed in 1857 by the Papago Indians, Tomas Ortiz sold his grant to two men, Frederick Maish and Tom Driscoll. They petitioned the federal government to grant them ownership of a tract that was much larger than the original.
“They tried to defraud the United States government for an additional 30,000 acres,” Abell said. “They hired their own surveyor to substantiate this.”
Eventually, the size of their request was reduced, but the position of the grant was altered. Maish and Driscoll heavily influenced a new U.S. government survey in 1880. They were granted a title, according to Abell’s research on surveyor John Harris.
It’s possible that the erroneously redrawn lines sought the addition to the north, which had mining claim potential. Another was that the new lines now encompassed the east side of the Santa Cruz River, optimal farming land.
Maish eventually sold the property, built the first hotel in Tucson and became the mayor in 1890. The erroneous 1880 survey was recognized by the United States in 1899.
But whether property lies within the old bounds (Spanish grant) or the altered new bounds (U.S. survey), it is highly doubtful anything will change, Abell and Dyke concluded.
“There were many instances of violence around Canoa Ranch that followed the land grant,” Dyke said.
The Canoa Inn Massacre in the 1850s occurred when the Apaches swooped in on the inn and set it on fire. They killed seven occupants, one at a time.
Dyke also cited Larcena Pennington Page as another example: an American pioneer known for surviving a kidnapping by Apache as a young married woman of 23.
She and her husband, William Randall, had worked at Canoa Ranch while it was under the ownership of Bill Kirkland in 1860. After she was kidnapped, the Apache men left her for dead in the Santa Rita Mountains when she was struck unconscious.
She survived the hit and crawled 15 miles over the next 16 days to reach safety.
“Her husband ended up being killed by Indians, as was her father and two of her brothers. Despite all this, she never left Arizona. She even became president of the Arizona Historical Society,” Dyke said. “I can’t think of a better pick than her.”
Lecture series
What prompted the lecture series comprising nine events?
The series focuses on how humans have lived in the greater Canoa Ranch area over thousands of years, with topics ranging from what life was like on the ranch in the 1920s to the gradual disappearance of the Ópatas. Speakers include archeologists, cultural historians and other experts.
John Attardi, a veteran interpretive guide at the ranch, came up with the idea for the lecture series. He and other volunteers put together a proclamation recognizing the anniversary, which was adopted by the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 7.
“(Attardi) suggested we celebrate Canoa Ranch’s 200 years of history. There are so many layers to its history, different cultures and factors,” said Milo Weingart, a volunteer at the ranch.
Dykes’ presentation marks the series’ third event. The San Ignacio de la Canoa Land Grant 200th Anniversary Commemorative Lecture Series runs until April 16.
The next guest speaker will be David Yetman, who will explore “Whatever Happened to the Ópatas?” on Feb. 18.
Lectures begin at 10 a.m. at the Howell Manning Jr. House at Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley, just south of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital. Masks are required for all indoor events. Register for an event or view the full schedule at pima.gov/canoaranch.
Seating is limited so registering ahead of time is recommended. The cost for each lecture is $5 per person.