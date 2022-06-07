In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to fund the acquisition of open space and establish a reserve for affordable housing projects in the county. It came at the expense of some improvement projects at Canoa Ranch.
The board approved establishing a $2 million PAYGO project within the Capital Projects Fund for the purchase of open space by delaying a $1.25 million beach volleyball project at Kino South and reducing the first phase of funding for the Canoa Ranch campground development by $750,000.
In the same motion, the board approved the establishment of a $5 million general fund reserve for future affordable housing recommendations by reallocating $3 million from contingency funds for inflation, fuel and security reserves and $2 million from the Facilities Management Renewal Fund Project.
Currently, there is no specific plan for expenditures of either of the funds, but supervisors argue they create the capacity for the board to invest in future recommendations from the county’s affordable housing task force.
“By having these placeholders in our budget, it might also enhance our eligibility for any state or federal funds for either of these two purposes, so that’s one reason I’m in support of this item,” Supervisor Rex Scott said.
Supervisor Steve Christy, who voted against re-allocating the funds, said the concept was still “very nebulous” and restated that “Pima County should not be in the affordable housing business.”
“I would like to note that this item speaks to reducing the Canoa Ranch campground development, and that generates revenue for the county, and after all it is the homestead of Congressman Raul Grijalva…so I’m not in favor of any of these bullet points,” Christy said.
