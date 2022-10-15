Plans to wrap up renovations at Historic Canoa Ranch by the holiday season have seemingly gone down the drain – or rather, the septic tank.
In March, contractors broke ground on a capital improvement project at the ranch to transform the Manning Senior House into a vibrant community social hub, featuring a new cafe, patio seating and event space.
But like many construction projects, says April Layher, manager of Canoa Ranch, things “almost never go according to plan.”
A new 1,000+ gallon commercial septic tank was delivered to the site this fall, Layher said, but as crews began the installation, they realized plans they were working off of did not account for enough leach lines to support the new tank.
In a septic system, leach lines are an array of underground perforated pipes that run adjacent to the septic tank. The pipes work to remove contaminants from liquid waste after it leaves the septic tank – as the waste flows through them, it seeps into the ground to be filtered by the soil.
“(T)he engineer designed and permitted the plans in use (which were provided by Pima County); but requested the change during construction which is atypical,” said Nikki Reck, a spokesperson for Pima County’s Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department.
“The contractor was simply working on the plans they were provided,” Reck said. “County staff are actively working to find a solution that keeps the project as close to on-schedule as possible. The schedule will likely be impacted due to these conditions.”
The miscalculation means workers must now redesign the septic system to fit about a dozen additional underground pipes, and one of the biggest hurdles might be just where to put them.
“The contractor wants to take the parking lot, because…it would be the easiest way for them to do it, but the park commission does not want that to happen. They do not want to give up parking space,” said Doug Kenyon, who represents District 4 on the Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission.
“But it will be resolved one way or another,” he said.
Reck said NRPR and county Public Works staff have convened with the contractor and the architect to discuss all options available, and are working to explore options that would be “the least impactful to the Canoa Ranch campus while still providing operational performance.”
Reck said the current preferred location is under review by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, which serves as the septic permitting authority.
The site design team, she said, was also in the process of reviewing the best locations for the additional leach lines in terms of cost and constructability, while also partnering with the Office of Sustainability and Conservation to ensure all work is consistent with the requirements of the conservation easement at Canoa Ranch.
“It was a big oops,” said Deb Kenyon, who serves as president of the Green Valley Council and heads the volunteer Friends of the Canoa Parks group.
“We had hoped the opening for the Manning Senior House was going to be at the end of January, but that will be pushed back until the septic system is rectified,” Kenyon said, adding that the grand opening could now take place in February, at the earliest.
The original $1.5M contract for the renovations at Historic Canoa Ranch was awarded to MW Morrissey Construction, L.L.C. back in March, and was set to run through Nov. 30, but included options to extend that timeline to project completion.
An official extension, however, will still need to go back to the Pima County Board of Supervisors for approval.
According to the contract, the responsibility for correcting “any errors, omissions, or other deficiencies in all products of its efforts and other services provided,” falls on the contractor, and will be at no cost to the county.
For now, Layher said scheduled events at Canoa Ranch – including upcoming concerts, a holiday market and a First Responders Fair scheduled for January – will still continue with some slight adjustments and additional portable restrooms on-site.
“Our bathrooms will probably be out for a lot longer than we intended, unfortunately, but we’re going to do what we can to make people as comfortable as possible,” she said.
Despite the setbacks, Layher said still has hopes that Christmas at Canoa – the park's newly created annual holiday light event – will go on with some modifications.
“I’m trying to decide what to do with Christmas at Canoa because of the potential areas they may be putting the extra septic lines in, which I’m not sure of yet. I am still intending to have it, but I may change it up a bit, depending on what’s happening,” she said.