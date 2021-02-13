The Pima County Regional Flood Control District moved the public meeting on the Canoa Hills Trails-An Open Space Park to Feb. 25.
The meeting is at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in downtown Tucson, 130 W. Congress St., first floor.
The two-hour meeting starts at 10 a.m. and in-person attendance is limited to 34 people. The county also plans to have a live broadcast on its YouTube channel, with public commenting available during the video's stream.
Flood Control will share preliminary results from its community survey on park amenities, features or potential uses. The survey is online and available through March 19.